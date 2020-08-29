Falcons place Steven Means on reserve/COVID-19 list

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive.

Means is the only player on the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list, and he is the first player to go on the list since the team began training camp. Atlanta wrapped up training camp with its third and final scrimmage on Friday, but Means did not participate in the practice. Means, 29, played in eight games for the Falcons in 2018, but he missed the entire 2019 season after suffering an Achilles injury during organized team activities in the offseason.