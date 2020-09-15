Early Bird Report: A common theme with Falcons' first opponent and their next

The Seattle Seahawks were aggressive early and often in their Week 1 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, running the ball a total of just 20 times in the game matching their season low from 2019. The Falcons could be in for more of the same in Week 2.

In his weekly debrief of the first bit of NFL action, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports a stat that The Athletic's Mike Sando uncovered.

"The Seahawks and Cowboys passed on the highest percentage of early down plays in the first 28 minutes in Week 1, according to Mike Sando of The Athletic," Rosenthal writes. "This is one way to measure how aggressive a passing game will be, and it's a measure where the Seahawks have consistently lagged well behind average despite the presence of their top-five NFL passer. If the Seahawks continue to play to [Russell] Wilson's strengths rather than simply wait for him to create fourth-quarter magic, they will look like a title contender."

Russell Wilson was extremely efficient throwing the ball against the Falcons, completing 31 of 35 attempts for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Up next, Atlanta faces Dak Prescott, who also had a good game in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Although it wasn't as spectacular a performance as the one Wilson had, Prescott still completed 25 of his 39 attempts for 266 yards and a touchdown.