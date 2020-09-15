Report: Falcons plan to sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

The former first-round pick spent training camp with the Falcons before being released during the 53-man roster cut downs. Ultimately, the Falcons decided to keep six receivers on the roster, choosing to go with Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus and return-man Brandon Powell behind their starting trio of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

Treadwell, 25, was a standout during his college career at Ole Miss. He was among the best receivers in the country during his junior season in 2015 when he caught 82 passes for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns. During his three-year college career, Treadwell caught 202 passes for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns.

