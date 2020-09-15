Report: Falcons plan to sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

The former first-round pick spent training camp with the Falcons

Sep 14, 2020 at 10:39 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Treadwell_AF_20200901_AF_20200901_Practice_KD2_1041
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

According to a tweet by NFL Network report Tom Pelissero, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to sign wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.

The former first-round pick spent training camp with the Falcons before being released during the 53-man roster cut downs. Ultimately, the Falcons decided to keep six receivers on the roster, choosing to go with Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus and return-man Brandon Powell behind their starting trio of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

Treadwell, 25, was a standout during his college career at Ole Miss. He was among the best receivers in the country during his junior season in 2015 when he caught 82 passes for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns. During his three-year college career, Treadwell caught 202 passes for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns.

What it means

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams are able to move players to and from their practice squads with much more flexibility in 2020. By adding a veteran like Treadwell to their practice squad, the Falcons now give themselves another option for their active roster in case a receiver were to sustain an injury or miss a game due to illness. After spending the offseason with Atlanta, Treadwell should be ready to step in immediately if needed.

Related Content

Early Bird Report: A common theme with Falcons' first opponent and their next
news

Early Bird Report: A common theme with Falcons' first opponent and their next

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: Questions about Isaiah Oliver, strategy, NFC South ... and the Vikings?
news

SFTB: Questions about Isaiah Oliver, strategy, NFC South ... and the Vikings?

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble

Saints stay put while the other three NFC South teams drop in this week's rankings
Stage set for Takk McKinley to have breakout game vs. Cowboys 
news

Stage set for Takk McKinley to have breakout game vs. Cowboys 

Takk McKinley looked like the most improved player on the field for the Falcons against the Seahawks and could be due for an even bigger day against the Cowboys
Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday, peek at the Cowboys
news

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday, peek at the Cowboys

Three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons' 38-25 season-opening loss to the Seahawks
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' Week 1 loss

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: Falcons show flashes of what they can be in loss to Seahawks
news

SFTB: Falcons show flashes of what they can be in loss to Seahawks

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons' focus on defensive line apparent in Week 1 loss to Seahawks

Although the season began with a loss, the focus on the defensive line in the offseason appears to be paying off
Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 
news

Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 

Ricardo Allen reacts to Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Seahawks by saying the team must focus on the details moving forward 
Tabeek: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did
news

Tabeek: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

We also saw some of the Falcons' newest additions – just not nearly enough
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in actin during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Two fourth-down plays tell story of Falcons' loss to Seahawks

Two ensuing fourth downs loomed large in the Seattle Seahawks' 38-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons

Top News

Early Bird Report: A common theme with Falcons' first opponent and their next

Early Bird Report: A common theme with Falcons' first opponent and their next

SFTB: Questions about Isaiah Oliver, strategy, NFC South ... and the Vikings?

SFTB: Questions about Isaiah Oliver, strategy, NFC South ... and the Vikings?

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble

Report: Falcons plan to sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

Report: Falcons plan to sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

Advertising