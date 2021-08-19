Dolphins' Xavien Howard praises Falcons WR Calvin Ridley after joint practices

While these joint practices can be intense, they're still just preparation for the regular season. Getting work against a top player only serves to make all competitors better.

"It's a nice matchup," Howard said. "I appreciate that we're doing the joint practices. We're just focused on getting better. Every week we go up against a top receiver no matter where we're at, so just getting better and just working on guys, seeing different ways and how you can play different guys in this league."

Howard came away with respect for Ridley after going against him so often over two days.