Dan Quinn says Takk McKinley is 'definitely' going to practice for Falcons 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he was optimistic he would get some of his injured players back this weekend, and it appears things are moving in the right direction for that to happen.

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On his weekly radio show appearance with 92.9 The Game Wednesday, Quinn updated the status of injured defensive ends Takkarist McKinley and Derrick Shelby as well as running back Devonta Freeman.

"Definitely Takk is going to practice some today," Quinn told "The Morning Show with John and Hugh" on Wednesday morning. "Devonta and Derrick are definitely trending up, they'll be able to participate in some of the walkthroughs and they're getting closer, for sure. Once we know they can do what they do, the full explosion to go, that's where we're at.

"They're definitely trending up, though. We're hopeful for Takk, he'll certainly get in some practice today."