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Falcons place Ricardo Allen on injured reserve; make several roster moves

Sep 25, 2018 at 02:52 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – It's been a busy Tuesday for the Falcons, who continue to try and make moves to bolster their team in the wake of injuries.

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The team placed starting safety Ricardo Allen on injured reserve after he suffered a torn Achilles in a 43-37 overtime loss to the Saints (2-1) on Sunday. Allen joins fellow safety Keanu Neal, linebacker Deion Jones and left guard Andy Levitre on IR.

Atlanta (1-2) has also announced they are waiving rookie linebacker Richard Jarvis, who was signed to the active roster prior to the Saints game.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons are signing linebacker Bruce Carter and safety Sharrod Neasman to their active roster.

Carter, 30, was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his seven NFL seasons, Carter has played for the Cowboys, Buccaneers and Jets, and he has recorded 306 tackles, 20 pass defenses, five sacks, five interceptions and one touchdown.

Neasman signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and he played in 11 games for the Falcons in 2017 recording one tackle and one forced fumble while primarily serving as Neal's backup. Neasman was not re-signed by the Falcons after the 2017 and was signed and subsequently waived by the Saints.

Additionally, the Falcons are signing linebacker Richie Brown and defensive back Deante Burton to the practice squad They also waived Christian Blake, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northern Illinois from the practice squad.

Brown, 24, was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was then signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad later that year. Brown was waived by the Panthers this August during NFL roster cuts.

Burton, 24, spent the 2017 season on the Falcons' practice squad after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in the offseason. Burton moved from wide receiver to cornerback in his first year with the Falcons and was signed to Atlanta's practice squad following the 2018 preseason. Prior to the Falcons' game against the Eagles, Burton was signed off of the practice squad and added to the active roster. Burton was waived by the Falcons following their loss to the Eagles.

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