Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks and Falcons QB situation, Roquan Smith and more

This was a fun mailbag to assemble, and it's not because we're coming up on a game day, preseason or otherwise.

It was due to the high volume of kind words you all used complimenting the work that Tori and I do. That's ever so kind of you. There were so many in fact, that I told Tori about it on Tuesday afternoon. She, too, was moved.

So, on behalf of both of us, thank you for the kind words. We love working for this Falcons fan base. Appreciate ya.

Now on to why you clicked. Let's get to your questions in the last Bair Mail before the Falcons play Detroit on Friday night.

Genaro Espinosa from Mexico

Thank you all for all hard work. Can not wait for the new season to come. With the preseason games right around the corner, I have some doubts concerning the depth of our quarterback room. While I love the competition between Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, it doesn´t feel like Feleipe Franks is a lock on 3rd string, especially considering the work he´s gotten as a TE Hybrid. With Marcus' injury prone history, and Ridder´s inexperience, Does Arthur Smith consider having a third QB at all? If he does, Is Feleipe the man for the job or should we expect another full time QB either being one of our UDFA or a veteran arriving via Free Agency?

Bair: Glad you brought up the QB room, Genaro. It's a big unconventional to essentially go with two quarterbacks through training camp. Desmond Ridder especially is getting tons of work and should see a good amount of playing time in the preseason.

That said, I think Marcus Mariota is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback at this stage, before we hit the preseason slate. He looks better in training camp and is consistently running the top unit.

Feleipe Franks has worked a few periods at quarterback this week and hasn't looked bad. He should get some preseason work to prep for occasion where he'd be called upon in that role. He has been pretty good at tight end as well, and should make the team as a valuable, versatile talent.

My thoughts on adding a third QB: If they were gonna add another arm, they would've done it already. They've got three games and two joint practice sessions coming up. The time to get a quarterback involved would've been easier at the start of camp. Not saying it can't happen, but I think the Falcons are happy getting Mariota and Ridder plenty of work this summer.