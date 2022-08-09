Camp report: A heavier DeAngelo Malone focused on technique, Marcus Mariota, Feleipe Franks, Cordarrelle Patterson and more from Falcons practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Too small. Too skinny.

DeAngelo Malone has heard all before. That was the case in high school and again when he was trying to find a college. Then it came up again during the pre-draft process. Can someone the Atlanta native's size compete at the NFL level?

Malone can answer that one for you: Heck yes.

He's determined to show that during his rookie season, playing for his hometown team. The Falcons drafted the Western Kentucky product in the third round, believing his tenacity, speed and bend can help him be disruptive off the edge.

We've seem flashes of that during this Falcons training camp, both in one-on-ones – Malone cam whip around tackles in a flash – and team drills.

Malone also says he's carrying some extra weight – eight or nine pounds by his count – that helps anchor him in run defense without sacrificing speed.

"Technique over everything," said Malone, who's listed at 243 pounds. "If you have that, there's no reason why you can't beat an offensive tackle."

Technique is key. He also has more moves than just a speed rush, though he's not showing what's in his bag of tricks. There's another 'T' word, however, that's key to his game.

Tenacity.

"It's definitely a trademark," Malone said. "Ever since I was younger, I always played with a chip on my shoulder due to all the doubters I've had. People have always said I'm too small, too skinny. I'm trying to go prove those people wrong.