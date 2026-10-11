Atlanta Falcons Week 5 inactives vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Week 5, and a handful of key players were not listed including LT Jake Matthews, ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam. All three will be active against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Matthews will officially make his 200th consecutive start for the Falcons now that he's been given the all-clear.
Though DE Za'Darius Smith was originally listed as questionable with the other three on Friday, his game status was downgraded Saturday afternoon. He was ruled out, so he is listed on the inactives list.
Smith is working through concussion protocol, and is also listed as having a neck injury.
You can check out the full list of the Falcons' Week 5 inactives below:
- DE Za'Darius Smith
- LB Christian Harris
- QB Cooper Rush (Emergency third quarterback)
- QB Jack Strand
- OL Ethan Onianwa
- DB Malcolm DeWalt IV
- DB Robert Longerbeam
Tag along with the turf & grounds crew as they prepare the field for the Atlanta Falcons week five Red Out against the Baltimore Ravens.