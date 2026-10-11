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Atlanta Falcons Week 5 inactives vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Falcons make a decision on LT Jake Matthews, ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam.

Oct 11, 2026 at 06:50 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Week 5, and a handful of key players were not listed including LT Jake Matthews, ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam. All three will be active against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matthews will officially make his 200th consecutive start for the Falcons now that he's been given the all-clear.

AF_26_Inactives-Photo-16x9 (3)

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Though DE Za'Darius Smith was originally listed as questionable with the other three on Friday, his game status was downgraded Saturday afternoon. He was ruled out, so he is listed on the inactives list.

Smith is working through concussion protocol, and is also listed as having a neck injury.

You can check out the full list of the Falcons' Week 5 inactives below:

  • DE Za'Darius Smith
  • LB Christian Harris
  • QB Cooper Rush (Emergency third quarterback)
  • QB Jack Strand
  • OL Ethan Onianwa
  • DB Malcolm DeWalt IV
  • DB Robert Longerbeam

Photos of the Fresh Paint Job for Falcons Red Out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tag along with the turf & grounds crew as they prepare the field for the Atlanta Falcons week five Red Out against the Baltimore Ravens.

General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 20
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the field being painted ahead of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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