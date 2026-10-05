Atlanta Falcons Week 4 inactives vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons will have both ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam available against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Neither was listed on the team's pregame inactives list.

Both were given an original game designation of questionable Saturday as they had been working through hamstring injuries.

Ebukam missed the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packer because of his injury, which occurred during the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.