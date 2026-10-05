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Atlanta Falcons Week 4 inactives vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football

ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam's game status revealed.

Oct 05, 2026 at 06:44 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons will have both ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam available against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Neither was listed on the team's pregame inactives list.

Both were given an original game designation of questionable Saturday as they had been working through hamstring injuries.

Ebukam missed the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packer because of his injury, which occurred during the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Ultimately, this means the Falcons enter into this prime-time matchup with a clean and healthy slate on the active roster. The same cannot be said for New Orleans, who will be without RB Travis Etienne and ILB Kaden Elliss, to name a couple.

AF_26_Inactives-Photo-16x9 (2)

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Here is the full list of the Falcons' Week 4 inactives:

  • QB Cooper Rush (Designated emergency third quarterback)
  • QB Jack Strand
  • DB Malcom Dewalt IV
  • DB Roger Longerbeam
  • DE Jared Ivey
  • OL Ethan Onianwa

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to New Orleans

The Falcons take flight to New Orleans to face the New Orleans Saints in week four of the 2026 season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Kam Dewberry #61 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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