Atlanta Falcons Week 4 inactives vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons will have both ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam available against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Neither was listed on the team's pregame inactives list.
Both were given an original game designation of questionable Saturday as they had been working through hamstring injuries.
Ebukam missed the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packer because of his injury, which occurred during the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Ultimately, this means the Falcons enter into this prime-time matchup with a clean and healthy slate on the active roster. The same cannot be said for New Orleans, who will be without RB Travis Etienne and ILB Kaden Elliss, to name a couple.
Here is the full list of the Falcons' Week 4 inactives:
- QB Cooper Rush (Designated emergency third quarterback)
- QB Jack Strand
- DB Malcom Dewalt IV
- DB Roger Longerbeam
- DE Jared Ivey
- OL Ethan Onianwa
The Falcons take flight to New Orleans to face the New Orleans Saints in week four of the 2026 season. #RiseUp