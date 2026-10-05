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Falcons elevate Jammie Robinson for Saints game

Robinson blocked a punt near the end of the first quarter against the Saints in Week 18 last season.

Oct 05, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons are adding safety Jammie Robinson to their game-day roster as a standard practice squad elevation for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back offers versatility on defense and will likely have a role on various special teams units. Notably, Robinson blocked a punt near the end of the first quarter against the Saints in Week 18 last season. The Falcons capitalized on Robinson's big play with a touchdown pass to Drake London to take an early 7-0 lead in their eventual 19-17 victory.

Robinson played in six games for the Falcons last season after joining the team's practice squad in November. He spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers prior to arriving in Atlanta and has appeared in 27 games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023.

Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: OLB Bralen Trice

Week 4: S Jammie Robinson

Photos | 2026 Atlanta Falcons Active Roster

An inside look at the players on the active roster for the 2026 Atlanta Falcons.

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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 runs out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs a route during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rscores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a punt during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
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Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 scrambles during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 defends during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Longerbeam #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 looks on during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 pursues the ball carrier during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a block during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prepares to snap the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta F alcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 and defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 line up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 blocks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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