Falcons elevate Jammie Robinson for Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons are adding safety Jammie Robinson to their game-day roster as a standard practice squad elevation for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back offers versatility on defense and will likely have a role on various special teams units. Notably, Robinson blocked a punt near the end of the first quarter against the Saints in Week 18 last season. The Falcons capitalized on Robinson's big play with a touchdown pass to Drake London to take an early 7-0 lead in their eventual 19-17 victory.

Robinson played in six games for the Falcons last season after joining the team's practice squad in November. He spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers prior to arriving in Atlanta and has appeared in 27 games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023.

Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: OLB Bralen Trice