Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Tori: Arnold Ebiketie

I knew upon Scott sending me this Question of the Week suggestion in our Slack channel that he was going to pick Lorenzo Carter. For as much as I've talked about the AJ Terrell/Casey Hayward pairing in the secondary, Scott has marked similar territory when it comes to Carter. So, I knew I couldn't pick Carter as my answer (as much as I would have liked to talk about a fellow Georgia grad, but I digress).

Instead, I am going to focus on Arnold Ebiketie, the player the Falcons moved up in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire. Ebiketie has a long road ahead of him in 2022 as he will be heavily relied upon to help ground this pass rush. I am not saying that Ebiketie is going to be the one to strike immediate change coming off the edge, but I do think he should help once he gets his bearings in the league.

How long will that take, though? That's the question. Personally I could see Ebiketie taking on a more rotational role with fellow edge rushers Carter, Ade Ogundeji and DeAngelo Malone early on. However, I do believe that this could turn into a consistent starting role as the season progresses. And I think that's the right move for Ebiketie. His first year in the league could be a trial by fire for him, but the sooner the Falcons can get Ebiketie to a consistent starting-caliber performance the better.

Does this mean I believe Ebiketie is going to have a sack in every game of the first five weeks of his rookie season? No, absolutely not. But I do think that - in the long term - Ebiketie makes one of the biggest impacts at the position.