Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and the Falcons pass rush, early opportunities for Desmond Ridder

I know Marcus Mariota has talent but i firmly believe we've seen his ceiling. knowing exactly what we have in MM even at his best scares me because while he can win some games i don't see him as the guy who could light the league up and put a team on his shoulders. knowing that would it be such a bad idea to just hand the keys to Desmond and let him start using that personality to win the team over and build chemistry as the true leader? it's a win-win because we see what we have in Ridder, and if it doesn't look like the real thing we can make a play in next year's draft for a top QB. it's just scary imagining MM playing just good enough to hinder ridders growth and stop us from making a play on QB when next year is loaded.

Bair: I follow your logic here, Chase, but I don't necessarily agree with it. I understand our sample size on Marcus Mariota is NOT small. He has 61 starts in 74 games. You generally know what you have in a player after that amount of time, but I don't think that's the case here. Mariota is a freak athlete who got hurt a ton and changed play callers on a regular basis in Tennessee. He's entering an opportunity in great health, a motivated mindset and working with a familiar offensive mind. I freely admit I could be proven wrong, but my gut says we'll see the very best of him.

I also think that simply handing the keys to Desmond Ridder won't be a thing on this team. Head coach Arthur Smith prizes competition. You have to back that up at the game's most important position or all that talk rings hollow. The quarterback who earns it in training camp will start.

I also understand the need to see what you have in Ridder before entering the 2023 draft. He'll have to earn that right, however, and show well in practice before getting a start. That said, if you're in position to take what you believe is an elite passing talent, you take him no matter who is on your roster.

I'm of the belief that Mariota will start the season as the starter and show well. I also don't think that impedes Ridder's progress. He was a third-round pick. Quarterbacks taken in that round generally need time to develop. We might only see his true potential after some seasoning outside the spotlight.

Larry White from Peachtree City, Ga.

I have held season tickets since 82, and every year i look for a reason to believe in the Falcons. The current mantra for me...lets play big boy football...hope the other teams are unprepared for what that means..........Is this a potentially, illusion, or a reality?

Bair: Hey Larry!! I'm relatively new to the area, so I had to look up where you live. By doing so I found out that Peachtree City is a golf-cart city. Is that a thing?? That sounds awesome. Gotta check that out. Now on to your question about playing big-boy football.

I removed some of what you wrote about the size of the Falcons receiver corps. That will help the Falcons use size as an advantage. When I think big-boy football, I think about a strong, steady, powerful running game that can get required yards even when the whole world knows the Falcons are going to run. That means the offensive line can dictate terms. I don't think group has proven it can do that yet.

I know Arthur Smith wants to play that brand of football. He certainly has the personnel to do that in the passing game. Working things out in the run game will push this attack further in that direction.

