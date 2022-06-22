Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Bryan Edwards and Falcons WRs, Desmond Ridder and long-term quarterback prospects

K. King from Atlanta, Ga.

Hi BAIR, I am hoping we can keep some of the height we have at the receiver position. Can you imagine being on the 5yd line and I bring in a bunch formation with London, Tate and Pitts and I have Fitzpatrick going in motion to that same side. You heard it here first. That's going to be my NBA package.

Bair: Arthur Smith is a huge NBA fan, especially the Memphis Grizzlies, so he'll love the name of your package. He may have one already. Ha. Even with all that height you mentioned, you're still forgetting trade acquisition Bryan Edwards. The dude is 6-foot-3 and can pluck passes out of the sky like those other guys.

I do think all that height will help the Falcons move the chains, especially on third down. We're also talking about big catch radiuses for each guy, which will help the Falcons quarterbacks. Ultimately, though, these guys have to create at least some separation. If they can do that, and snatch passes in heavy traffic and win 50-50 balls, the Falcons will be far better at the receiver spot than they were a year ago.

Sharone Ralston from Decatur, Ga.

Hi; my dad was so excited to see his question in print last week so he has another one which me, his niece also is interested in getting your thoughts on. We find it so frustrating that on the one hand we read the Falcons are in a (sort of) rebuilding season this year and yet sorts analysts write that if Mariota or Ridder doesn't have a strong season then the Falcons should draft a QB in 2023. Shouldn't they esp. Ridder have at least 2 seasons to develop along with the rebuilding team? Your thoughts are greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Bair: I agree with you that young players need a few years at least to develop before we make grand judgements on who they'll be as professionals. That shouldn't, however, prevent the Falcons from picking someone at a draft pick's position.

That's especially true when we're talking about a third-round pick. It's not the same type of investment as a first-round selection, where you'd show real commitment to a quarterback especially. The bottom line is this: you do whatever you have to do if you believe someone is a top-tier franchise quarterback. If the Falcons believe C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young or anyone else can be an elite talent, you take him. Period. Full stop.