Arthur Smith provides update on A.J Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins and Dee Alford 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – In Monday's press conference, head coach Arthur Smith provided an update on three defensive players in preparation for a divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bengals after going down with a hamstring injury in the first quarter, is week-to-week. Prior to Terrell's hamstring injury, he dealt with a thigh injury in Week 6 against the 49ers which limited him in majority of last week's practices.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Bengals. Smith formally ruled him out of the upcoming game against the Panthers.

Cornerback Dee Alford, who did not participate in practice last week and was ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring injury is day-to-day.

When asked about bringing in players to help replace the number of injured secondary guys, Smith said he has faith in his players that are currently on the roster.

"We've tried to develop guys that have been in our program and it's our job to find solutions," Smith said. "Everybody is dealing with something around the league and we got to find solutions. We got a big divisional game coming up here Sunday."

With the Falcons currently at 52 players on the roster, there is an open spot for a player to be signed. Arthur Smith said that he will see how this week goes.

"We just have to evaluate with the IR guys. I don't have an update on it right now but there's IR, there's somebody you bump up, or you never know if there's somebody out there you may claim or whatever so we'll see how the week goes," Smith said.