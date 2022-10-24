Arthur Smith provides update on A.J Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins and Dee Alford 

Hawkins has been formally ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers

Oct 24, 2022 at 03:16 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – In Monday's press conference, head coach Arthur Smith provided an update on three defensive players in preparation for a divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bengals after going down with a hamstring injury in the first quarter, is week-to-week. Prior to Terrell's hamstring injury, he dealt with a thigh injury in Week 6 against the 49ers which limited him in majority of last week's practices.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Bengals. Smith formally ruled him out of the upcoming game against the Panthers.

Cornerback Dee Alford, who did not participate in practice last week and was ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring injury is day-to-day.

When asked about bringing in players to help replace the number of injured secondary guys, Smith said he has faith in his players that are currently on the roster.

"We've tried to develop guys that have been in our program and it's our job to find solutions," Smith said. "Everybody is dealing with something around the league and we got to find solutions. We got a big divisional game coming up here Sunday."

With the Falcons currently at 52 players on the roster, there is an open spot for a player to be signed. Arthur Smith said that he will see how this week goes.

"We just have to evaluate with the IR guys. I don't have an update on it right now but there's IR, there's somebody you bump up, or you never know if there's somebody out there you may claim or whatever so we'll see how the week goes," Smith said.

With Hawkins out, Dean Marlowe will now slot in as starting safety.

falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

A.J. Terrell has been ruled out of Bengals game with hamstring injury

news

'We got a lot of confidence in Darren': On Darren Hall's progression, stepping up as first-team cornerback

Hall will make his second career start on Sunday against the Bengals

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bengals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Paycor Stadium

news

'We believed in ourselves from the beginning': How Falcons defense is putting a stamp on 2022 season

The Falcons defense had three takeaways, two interceptions and a touchdown in win against 49ers

news

'One of the best leaders I've been around': How Grady Jarrett is setting a standard for the Falcons

The veteran defensive lineman leads the Falcons defense with 3.5 sacks

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, three other starters as 49ers practice week continues

Elijah Wilkinson, Ade Ogundeji, Bradley Pinion also on Thursday participation report

news

'He's got a very high-level of football intelligence and football sense': Why Olamide Zaccheaus impact has been vital this season

The fourth-year wide receiver is averaging 17.8 yards per catch

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. 49ers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

What Grady Jarrett had to say about the roughing the passer penalty after sacking Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

news

Arthur Smith on Deion Jones trade, Mykal Walker and the current Falcons linebacker room

The consistency of this linebacker core has been a stand out through all five games

news

'We got to be able to start better and get in a rhythm earlier': Marcus Mariota on the Falcons offensive struggles against Buccaneers

Fourth quarter surge wasn't enough to pull out a win on Sunday

Top News

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith and Falcons passing game, Kyle Pitts and Drake London, plus Desmond Ridder

Arthur Smith provides update on A.J Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins and Dee Alford

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs Bengals

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the matchups and moments that led to Falcons loss to Bengals

Advertising