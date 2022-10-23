Bair: 'Thankful it only counts as one': Falcons still in it after letting Bengals game slip away

They'll play Carolina twice in the next three weeks, including once on a Thursday night. While they have losses against the Super Bowl champs, the AFC champs and the reigning division champ thus far -- a loss to New Orleans is also mixed in -- upcoming opponents aren't as accomplished.

The Falcons only face two teams the rest of the way that currently have a winning record. That doesn't mean the schedule, or any win for that matter, will be easy. I only say to offer perspective and state that there's a clear path toward their goals.

The Falcons can reach them if they continue to make improvements and, as inside linebacker Rashaan Evans points out, find smoother seas.

"This is a situation where you're really close and winning, and then you get beat really bad. It's up and down like a roller coaster," Evans said. "We want to be in a situation where we're more consistent and we stay steady, where we're constantly winning and we get on a roll. That's what we're trying to find. We're trying to find that rhythm."

That won't just happen because someone said so. The Falcons have to fix problems and hope for good health. Passing offense and pass defense are the biggest concerns right now, and that's not just recency bias. While those became glaring issues in Cincinnati, they have been trouble spots throughout the season. Takeaways have mitigated the defensive effort some, but we saw Sunday that the defense can get into some trouble when turnovers run dry.