SFTB: Where's the tight end? Dwayne Haskins, Louis Riddick, the GM and head coach search

Buddy from Milledgeville, GA Hi Beek, I have really enjoyed your insights on the Falcons over the last couple of years. You are a true professional and have a good pulse on the team. My question relates to the recent news that the Falcons are considering Louis Riddick as a GM candidate. Although he may be an excellent choice, I am concerned that he will try to pull the plug prematurely on Matt Ryan. I am a huge advocate of Matt, and although he is getting older, I feel that he is still highly capable of leading the team under the right offensive mind. Riddick was highly critical of Ryan on the Monday Night call this year against Green Bay. It was borderline disrespectful. I believe that Matt has at least 2 good years ahead. We could maybe draft an heir apparent in 2021 and let him learn behind Matt. Thanks!

Matt: Hey, Buddy. I really appreciate the kind words. Thanks for that; means a lot coming from you readers and Falcons fans – that's who this space is for in the end. OK, keep one thing in mind, Buddy. These are reports coming from outside media outlets. And they are credible and respected outlets, like CBS Sports (my former employer), ESPN, and The Athletic, or I wouldn't mention them here on this site or in my stories. I have a ton of respect for these reporters, too; I know most of them. And when they run stories, they're usually basing it on a trusted source, people they believe in or has steered them in the right direction previously. It does not, however, mean they are always right. Sometimes they get bad information, or their sources have other agendas. Regardless, don't assume every report is correct. So, let's talk about Riddick. As I noted above, Riddick knows the game well and has been on both sides – the football side with Washington and Philadelphia and he's currently working in the media, with ESPN. He is an excellent analyst on ESPN and does a great job as part of their NFL coverage with "Monday Night Football," the NFL Draft and the combine. He's also a former player (he once played for the Falcons) and so he knows what he's talking about and has a ton of credibility. That said, if he was indeed a serious candidate, would he be the perfect fit here in Atlanta? That's for Falcons owner Arthur Blank and team president Rich McKay to ultimately decide. I can tell you this, too. McKay doesn't miss much and does his homework. He's well-respected around the league (by owners, executives, coaches and players) and knows a lot of people in the media, too. As a fan, you should feel really good about that because McKay will do his best to vet every candidate and make sure that whoever takes over this franchise as GM will earn the respect of Falcons fans everywhere and, of course, build a winner that you can be proud of. No pressure, right?!? Ha. I think Matt Ryan has a handful of solid years left in him, too, for what it's worth. Thanks for writing in, Buddy.