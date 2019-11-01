SFTB: Thoughts on top draft pick, Falcons defense, run game, more

Josiah from Lawrenceville, GA First and foremost, I'd like to give some encouragement to my team. I've watched every game and it's been one of the most heartbreaking things to watch. Seeing people leave mid-game and booing our guys hurts. I feel as if they needed us more than ever. Keep fighting guys, I see the potential and I back it 100 percent. With that out of the way, I'd like to ask if we could finally see some action from Qadree Ollison! (Hope I spelled his name right.) He ripped it UP in the preseason and it's been a shame not to see him active in the regular season. Thanks for your support of this great team, Go Falcons.

Matt: Should the Falcons continue to slide, I'd like to think that eventually there will be changes to the lineup. If current starters can't get the job done, then it's time to see if other players can make an impact. Or should the Falcons reach a point where they're officially eliminated from playoff contention, then I'd like to think the staff will go into full evaluation mode and start giving other players – guys like rookie running back Qadree Ollison – meaningful reps in game situations to see how they perform. Now, no starter wants to stand on the sideline and watch, but the last thing you'd want to see is one of your best players injured toward the end of a meaningless game. To be clear, that's just my opinion, but I'd want to see what guys can do and leave no stone unturned should they pivot toward 2020. We're not quite there yet, but it feels like we're getting close at 1-7.