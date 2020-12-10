SFTB: Stability and Super Bowls, re-signing Todd Gurley, Earl Thomas, signing more receivers?

Matt: Hey, Paris. I really don't see that happening right now, unless they can get some so-called big names (or at least recognizable names) on the cheap, like some of those one-year prove-it deals we've seen as of late. Remember, the Falcons do not have a lot of free space under the cap right now. They will have a new general manager coming in, most likely looking to reshape the roster (possibly with a new head coach) and will also be looking to reshape the culture here. They'll have a new vision on how to build this team, and that might mean getting different kinds of players in here. You build through the draft, and sometimes you can add a key piece or two through free agency. As far as Earl Thomas goes, Paris, there's a reason why he's watching games from his couch right now. The Ravens signed him to big deal and then cut him. A couple of other teams (who could have really used some help on the back end of their defenses) looked at him, but no one has signed him. There's a reason, apparently. Maybe he'll get a second chance after sitting out. Keep in mind, too, that he'll be 32 years old heading into the 2021 season.