SFTB: Reactions to Zack Baun mock, trading up or down, Freeman 

Matt: Thanks, Jim. And in case some of you readers out there missed it, I have the Falcons taking edge rusher/linebacker Zack Baun in my latest mock draft. You know, people ask me why I change up some of my picks from week to week in my mock draft. As I explained in the first one I rolled out, it's all about trying to gauge what the Falcons might do on top of trying to identify what the teams picking ahead of Atlanta are going to do, too. Sometimes there are reports about teams showing interest in a particular player or position – and, sure, they could be smokescreens – but the point of the mock is to show how the draft could unfold and play out. I thought they would go offensive line last year and they did – twice! I had Chris Lindstrom going to the Vikings though and I thought the Falcons would take Andre Dillard. He ended up going to the Eagles. This year I think the Falcons will go defense, specifically the defensive line. I'm hoping they go edge rusher because I think it's a serious need. You can check out all four of my mocks drafts here (there are links to the other three in the latest one).