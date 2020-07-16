SFTB: How many wins do Falcons need? Can they win NFC South?

Matt: I agree with you wholeheartedly, Marcus, when it comes to the quarterback talk here. It's crazy how some fans actually believe that Matt Ryan is what's holding this team back. I don't get it. I've written repeatedly that great teams are built up the middle and win in the trenches. The Falcons have struggled up the last few seasons, particularly the last two as they've surrendered a whopping 92 sacks and struggled to run the ball consistently. That scenario usually means the team is passing a whole lot more because they're in third-and-long situations more. And that's one of the reasons the Falcons among the top-five in passing last season. That might be great for fantasy football owners, but it's not an ideal way to win football games in the NFL. The Falcons have invested two first-round and one third-round pick in the offensive line the last two seasons. They also signed two offensive linemen on the first day of free agency last year. They acquired Alex Mack and, not too long ago, signed Jake Matthews (another first-round pick) to an extension. My point is the Falcons have invested a lot into the offensive line. It's not like they haven't tried to fix it! Will it all come together? Will someone step up and win the left guard spot? Can the unit, as a whole, stay healthy for an entire season? Those are three big questions that I don't have the answers to right now, but they will determine the fate of this offense (and team) this season.