SFTB: Freeman's big season, Quinn's hands-on approach, uniforms, podcast and Matty Ice

Dave from Warwick, RI

Hey Matt, this will be my third time posting here since the launch of your gig here, but no fear, I've read literally every week and truly believe it's one of the best things to ever happen to our community. It would not have been possible without you! Just a couple of things – I thought the offensive roundtable was the best thing to happen since we used to do those weekly podcasts. Do me one favor as a loyal fan and a consistent reader, do a defensive roundtable! Bring in Dan Quinn and Keanu Neal or whoever! These podcasts might be work to put together but they are absolutely worth it cuz us fans LOVE that stuff. Us diehard commoners who have to work boring jobs survive off content like that. Keep it coming, please! Anyway, I will be attending a couple games this year. The only one set in stone so far is Week 2 ... Bring on the Eagles, and 2019!