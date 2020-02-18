SFTB: Favorite combine drills, Deion Sanders, Javon Kinlaw, uniforms, drafting a QB, tight end options

Matt: I think the most important aspect of the NFL combine is the portion that fans don't even get to see – and that's the one-on-one interviews with prospects. You can learn a lot about some of these prospects during these sessions. As a football fan, I always enjoy watching the 40-times for skill players. How many times have seen running backs, defensive backs, receivers and linebackers really bolster their stock during those sessions? As for this year, I'm really going to be playing close attention to the running backs and cornerbacks, Anthony. Now, their body of work as players is what counts most, but if someone stands out with elite speed or blows up in one of the other drills, I'm always intrigued to see how those stories pan out come draft day. Does it always guarantee success on the next level? Yes and no. We saw Chris Johnson clock a 4.24 40 once and go on to a pretty good career. We also saw John Ross break Johnson's mark and he, so far, hasn't enjoyed a ton of success in the league. And of course, we all know the legend of Deion Sanders at the combine.