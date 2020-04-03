SFTB: Fans favor Kinlaw, uniforms, TD's superpowers, playoffs format

Matt: Here are my quick thoughts on it, Jordan. I think this league is all about parity and, based on the scores week in and week out, the teams are very evenly matched. There's a not a huge talent discrepancy from team to team. And I think over the years some very good teams have been left out of the postseason – teams that turned things around in the second half of the season that would have been a very tough out, for example. And some divisions (some years) are tougher than others. So, for the most part, I like adding another team from each conference into the mix. I also like that only one team – the No. 1 seed in each conference – receives a bye in the playoffs. That'll make teams work harder for that spot and it's a nice reward. As far as 17 games, well, at least there will be one less preseason game. In all, I think it'll be good for the fans and the league. The players agreed to it under the new CBA (although the vote was very close), so they're on board with it too.