SFTB: Can Falcons rebound vs. Saints? Slow starts, Sam Darnold, John Cominsky, GM search, playoffs

Michael from Dallas, TX Hey Beek, long-time reader of your column and huge Falcons fan. I really just want to know your thoughts on John Cominsky. In every game I've watched, he is almost always in the backfield hurrying the QB but may not have the huge stats of the elite pass rushers. To me he seems like an up-and-coming star on the D-line. Could it be just because the way Raheem Morris is putting him in packages and moving him around? Just felt like asking about him because I haven't seen anyone else do so and to me, he is quietly having a pretty good impact, like the pick-six to Debo in the win this past Sunday. Thanks for the time really would like to hear your opinions and thoughts on him. Also, do you think Raheem will be the next head coach? He has made a huge turnaround after the ugly 0-5 start. He seems to be doing something right.

Matt: Hey, Michael. There's no question that John Cominsky is one of those players who, as former coach Dan Quinn would often note, is making that jump from Year 1 to Year 2. When you consider that Cominsky played the University of Charleston, a Division II school, there was a significant adjustment to be made, especially when you consider the greater level of competition in the NFL. He's appeared in eight games this season and all of his numbers are up compared to his rookie year, which is what you'd hope and expect to see. No, he doesn't have elite stats, but Cominsky is steadily improving. Can he continue to improve – and can he make another jump heading into his third year? Well, time will tell. Coaches will tell you that by the fourth year of a player's career that you pretty much know what kind of player he'll end up being. Do some players still improve beyond that? Sure, it's possible. One thing you can't coach is speed, hustle and that motor. Cominsky definitely has a high motor, and that should only help him as he continues to develop. As far as your comment regarding Raheem Morris is concerned, give my postgame column here a read – I think Morris is making a heck of a case for the job right now.