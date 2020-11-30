SFTB: Defense dominates again, A.J. Terrell's emergence, Falcons run game, rematch vs. Saints

Jerry from Hinesville, GA Hey Beekaroonie! Great team win yesterday. OK, now that we have a little more tape on Taysom Hill, do you think we will have something for him next week. I think blitzing and press coverage might help. I would say a split with all division foes would be a great constellation prize for not making the playoffs. I will leave you with one of my famous theories that cracks you and your offices mates up. Why don't they hire you as GM, heck, at least you know to draft the best player available? That alone would top TD.

Matt: Hey, Jerry! Yes, it was definitely one of the more dominant Falcons wins in the last three seasons, truth be told. I think when it comes to the Falcons' next opponent, the Saints certainly have the Falcons' attention (and I'm definitely not referring to just Taysom Hill, either). That New Orleans defense caused all kinds of problems for the Falcons during that last meeting. We all know that Taysom Hill is not your traditional pocket passer so the Falcons will have to do a better job accounting for his scrambling, too. I expect Atlanta to play much better this time around when they meet Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ha! I'm not touching that GM comment, Jerry! Being a great general manager is way more than just selecting the best available players on your draft board every year, trust me. I have a tremendous amount of respect for everyone in our scouting and pro personnel departments. I had a chance to meet them all and write feature stories on them when I first got here, and it was a great learning experience for me. And for what it's worth, their thorough work and research was also on display during that 43-6 win over the Raiders, too.