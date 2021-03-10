2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Editor's note: This tracker will be updated as the Falcons make visits to various pro days to evaluate draft prospects.

In mid-February, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith were among a small contingent from the Atlanta Falcons who made trek up to South Carolina to watch Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw.

The event, witnessed by representatives from 17 different NFL teams, marked the first pro day of the 2021 draft season. With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft.

There will be no in-person workouts and pro days will be held on campuses throughout the country instead.

The Falcons currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, which means that they will have an opportunity to select one of the very best players in this draft class. Owning a top-five pick is also coveted because it's much easier to trade up or trade down and still come away with a top prospect.