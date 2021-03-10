2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Editor's note: This tracker will be updated as the Falcons make visits to various pro days to evaluate draft prospects.
In mid-February, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith were among a small contingent from the Atlanta Falcons who made trek up to South Carolina to watch Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw.
The event, witnessed by representatives from 17 different NFL teams, marked the first pro day of the 2021 draft season. With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft.
RELATED CONTENT
There will be no in-person workouts and pro days will be held on campuses throughout the country instead.
The Falcons currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, which means that they will have an opportunity to select one of the very best players in this draft class. Owning a top-five pick is also coveted because it's much easier to trade up or trade down and still come away with a top prospect.
With that in mind, it's safe to say that the Falcons will be making lots of pro day appearances over the next month or so. We will provide updates along the way and update this tracker with the most recent stops first.
2021 PRO DAY SCHEDULE
The following is a list of college pro days with schools and top prospects noted (most recent visits are listed first):
March 10
ARKANSAS
- NFL combine invitations: RB Rakeem Boyd, QB Feleipe Franks, DT Jonathan Marshall
- Falcons draft history:
- 2007: DE Jamaal Anderson – Round 1, Pick 8; DB Chris Houston – Round 2, Pick 41
- 2001: DE Randy Garner – Round 6, Pick 167
- 1977: G R.C. Thielemann – Round 2, Pick 36
- 1973: G Tom Reed – Round 8, Pick 195; WR Jim Hodge – Round 17, Pick 428
- 1967: DB Martine Bercher – Round 6, Pick 151
- 1966: G Mike Bender – Round 10, Pick 141
MARSHALL
- NFL combine invitations: T Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox
- Falcons draft history: N/A
MARYLAND
- NFL combine invitations: N/A
- Falcons draft history:
- 1988: WR James Milling – Round 11, Pick 278
WISCONSIN
- NFL combine invitations: T Cole Van Lanen, CB Rachad Wildgoose
- Falcons draft history:
- 2014: DB Dezmen Southward – Round 3, Pick 68
- 2012: C Peter Konz – Round 2, Pick 55; RB Bradie Ewing – Round 5, Pick 157
- 1987: LB Michael Reid – Round 7, Pick 181; RB Larry Emery – Round 12, Pick 320
- 1982: DB Von Mansfield – Round 5, Pick 122; LB Dave Levenick – Round 12, Pick 315
- 1973: RB Rufus Ferguson – Round 16, Pick 404
- 1972: RB Lance Moon – Round 7, Pick 171; TE Larry Mialik – Round 12, Pick 302
- 1971: DB Dan Crooks – Round 13, Pick 319
March 9
KANSAS STATE
- NFL combine invitations: DE Wyatt Hubert, TE Briley Moore-McKinney
- Falcons draft history: N/A
NORTHWESTERN
- NFL combine invitations: DE Earnest Brown IV, ILB Paddy Fisher, CB Greg Newsome II, T Rashawn Slater
- Falcons draft history:
- 1991: RB Bob Christian – Round 12, Pick 310
- 1975: QB Mitch Anderson – Round 17, Pick 418
WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER
- NFL combine invitations: G Quinn Meinerz
- Falcons draft history: N/A
List of NFL combine invitations
Despite not having an NFL combine in 2021, the league still released list of draft prospects who merited invites (listed in alphabetical by school):
Alabama
- Christian Barmore, DT
- Deonte Brown, OG
- Landon Dickerson, C
- Thomas Fletcher, LS
- Najee Harris, RB
- Mac Jones, QB
- Alex Leatherwood, OT
- Dylan Moses, LB
- DeVonta Smith, WR
- Patrick Surtain II, CB
- Jaylen Waddle, WR
UAB
- Jordan Smith, OLB
- Austin Watkins Jr., WR
Arizona
- Gary Brightwell, RB
- Lorenzo Burns, CB,
Arizona State
- Aashari Crosswell, S
- Frank Darby, WR
Arkansas
- Rakeem Boyd, RB
- Feleipe Franks, QB
- Jonathan Marshall, DT
Arkansas State
- Jonathan Adams, WR
- Forrest Merrill, DT
Auburn
- K.J. Britt, ILB
- Anthony Schwartz, WR
- Jamien Sherwood, S
- Seth Williams, WR
Ball State
- Antonio Phillips, CB
Baylor
- Will Bradley-King, DE
Boise State
- John Bates, TE
Boston College
- Hunter Long, TE
- Isaiah McDuffie, OLB
BYU
- Matt Bushman, TE
- Brady Christensen, OT
- Dax Milne, WR
- Khyiris Tonga, DT
- Chris Wilcox, CB
- Zach Wilson, QB
Buffalo
- Kayode Awosika, OT
- Malcolm Koonce, DE
- Jaret Patterson, RB
California
- Camryn Bynum, CB
- Jake Curhan, OT
Central Arkansas
- Robert Rochell, CB
Central Missouri
- Zach Davidson, TE
Charleston
- Mike Strachan, WR
Cincinnati
- Darrick Forrest, S
- James Hudson, OT
- James Smith, P
- James Wiggins, S
Clemson
- Jackson Carman, OT
- Travis Etienne, RB
- Trevor Lawrence QB
- Cornell Powell, WR
- Amari Rodgers, WR
Coastal Carolina
- Tarron Jackson, DE
Colorado
- Will Sherman, OT
Colorado State
- Warren Jackson, WR
Duke
- Michael Carter II, CB
- Victor Dimukeje, DE
- Mark Gilbert, CB
- Noah Gray, TE
- Chris Rumph II, DE
East Carolina
- D'Ante Smith, OT
Florida
- Shawn Davis, S
- Stone Forsythe, OT
- Trevon Grimes, WR
- Evan McPherson, K
- Kyle Pitts, TE
- TJ Slaton, DT
- Kadarius Toney WR
- Kyle Trask, QB
- Marco Wilson, CB
Florida State
- Josh Kaindoh, DE
- Hamsah Nasirildeen, S
- Janarius Robinson, DE
- Asante Samuel Jr., CB
- Tamorrion Terry, WR
- Marvin Wilson, DT
Georgia
- Tyson Campbell, CB
- Ben Cleveland, OG
- DJ Daniel, CB
- Malik Herring, DE
- Trey Hill, C
- Richard LeCounte III, S
- Tre' McKitty, TE
- Azeez Ojulari, OLB
- Monty Rice, ILB
- Eric Stokes, CB
- Mark Webb, CB
Georgia Tech
- Pressley Harvin, P
Grambling
- Dave Moore, OG
Hawaii
- Rico Bussey, WR
Houston
- Marquez Stevenson, WR
- Grant Stuard, OLB
- Payton Turner, DE
Illinois
- Kendrick Green, OG
Illinois State
- Drew Himmelman, OT
- Christian Uphoff, S
Indiana
- Jamar Johnson, S
- Whop Philyor, WR
- Stevie Scott III, RB
Iowa
- Chauncey Golston, DE
- Alaric Jackson, OT
- Daviyon Nixon, DT
- Brandon Smith, WR
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR
Iowa State
- Dylan Soehner, TE
Kansas
- Pooka Williams Jr., RB
Kansas State
- Wyatt Hubert, DE
- Briley Moore-McKinney, TE
Kent State
- Isaiah McKoy, WR
Kentucky
- Quinton Bohanna, DT
- Jamin Davis, ILB
- Max Duffy, P
- Brandin Echols, CB
- Drake Jackson, C
- Kelvin Joseph, CB
- Landon Young, OT
LSU
- Tory Carter, TE
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- Jabril Cox, ILB
- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR
- Racey McMath, WR
- Tyler Shelvin, DT
- JaCoby Stevens, S
- Kary Vincent, CB
Louisiana Tech
- Milton Williams, DE
Louisiana-Lafayette
- Eli Mitchell, RB
- Trey Ragas, RB
Louisiana-Monroe
- Josh Johnson, RB
Louisville
- Tutu Atwell, WR
- Dez Fitzpatrick, WR
- Javian Hawkins, RB
Marshall
- Josh Ball, OT
- Brenden Knox, RB
Memphis
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB
- Riley Patterson, K
Miami (Fla.)
- Jose Borregales, K
- Brevin Jordan, TE
- Jaelan Phillips, DE
- Quincy Roche, DE
- Greg Rousseau, DE
Miami (Ohio)
- Tommy Doyle, OT
Michigan
- Nico Collins, WR
- Nick Eubanks, TE
- Chris Evans, RB
- Ben Mason, FB
- Jalen Mayfield, OT
- Cameron McGrone, OLB
- Kwity Paye, DE
- Ambry Thomas, CB
Michigan State
- Shakur Brown, CB
- Naquan Jones, DT
Middle Tennessee State
- Robert Jones, OT
Minnesota
- Rashod Bateman, WR
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB
Mississippi
- Elijah Moore, WR
- Royce Newman, OT
- Kenny Yeboah, TE
Mississippi State
- Kylin Hill, RB
- Marquiss Spencer, DE
- Erroll Thompson, ILB
Missouri
- Joshuah Bledsoe, S
- Nick Bolton, ILB
- Larry Borom, OT
- Tyree Gillespie, S
- Larry Rountree III, RB
Nebraska
- Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska
Nicholls State
- Dai'Jean Dixon, WR
North Carolina
- Dyami Brown, WR
- Dazz Newsome, WR
- Chazz Surratt, ILB
- Javonte Williams, RB
North Carolina Central
- Bryan Mills, CB
North Carolina State
- Alim McNeill, DT
North Dakota State
- Trey Lance, QB
- Dillon Radunz, OT
North Texas
- Jaelon Darden, WR
Northern Iowa
- Spencer Brown, OT
- Elerson Smith, DE
Northwestern
- Earnest Brown IV, DE
- Paddy Fisher, ILB
- Greg Newsome II, CB
- Rashawn Slater, OT
Notre Dame
- Aaron Banks, OG
- Ian Book, QB
- Liam Eichenberg, OT
- Robert Hainsey, OT
- Daelin Hayes, DE
- Tommy Kraemer, OG
- Javon McKinley, WR
- Ade Ogundeji, DE
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB
- Tommy Tremble, TE
- Ben Skowronek, WR
Ohio State
- Tuf Borland, ILB
- Baron Browning, ILB
- Drue Chrisman, P
- Jonathon Cooper, DE
- Wyatt Davis, OG
- Luke Farrell, TE
- Justin Fields, QB
- Blake Haubeil, K
- Justin Hilliard, OLB
- Josh Myers, C
- Trey Sermon, RB
- Tommy Togiai, DT
- Shaun Wade, CB
- Pete Werner, OLB
Oklahoma
- Tre Brown, CB
- Adrian Ealy, OT
- Creed Humphrey, C
- Tre Norwood, CB
- Ronnie Perkins, DE
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
Oklahoma State
- Chuba Hubbard, RB
- Teven Jenkins, OT
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, ILB
- Tylan Wallace, WR
- Rodarius Williams, CB
Oregon
- Brady Breeze, S
- Austin Faoliu, DT
- Thomas Graham Jr., CB
- Jevon Holland, S
- Deommodore Lenoir, CB
- Penei Sewell, OT,
Oregon State
- Jermar Jefferson, RB
- Hamilcar Rashed Jr., OLB
- Nahshon Wright, CB
Penn State
- Pat Freiermuth, TE
- Will Fries, OT
- Michal Menet, C
- Jayson Oweh, DE
- Micah Parsons, ILB
- Shaka Toney, DE
Pittsburgh
- Paris Ford, S
- Damar Hamlin, S
- Patrick Jones II, DE
- Jimmy Morrissey, C
- Jaylen Twyman, DT
- Rashad Weaver, DE
Purdue
- Derrick Barnes, ILB
- Rondale Moore, WR
San Diego State
- Darren Hall, CB
SMU
- Shane Buechele, QB
- Kylen Granson, H-back
- Brandon Stephens, CB
South Carolina
- Jaycee Horn, CB
- Sadarius Hutcherson, OG
- Ernest Jones, LB
- Israel Mukuamu, CB
- Shi Smith, WR
South Dakota State
- Cade Johnson, WR
Southern Mississippi
- Tim Jones, WR
Stanford
- Paulson Adebo, CB
- Drew Dalman, C
- Simi Fehoko, WR
- Walker Little, OT
- Davis Mills, QB
Syracuse
- Andre Cisco, S
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB
- Trill Williams, CB
Tennessee
- Josh Palmer, WR
- Trey Smith, OG
- Bryce Thompson, CB
Texas
- Sam Cosmi, OT
- Brennan Eagles, WR
- Sam Ehlinger, QB
- TQ Graham, DT
- Joseph Ossai, DE
- Caden Sterns, S
Texas A&M
- Jhamon Ausbon, WR
- Bobby Brown III, DT
- Carson Green, OT
- Anthony Hines III, ILB
- Jared Hocker, OG
- Buddy Johnson, ILB
- Kellen Mond, QB
- Dan Moore, OT
TCU
- Trevon Moehrig, S
- Garret Wallow, ILB
- Ar'Darius Washington, S
- Pro Wells, TE
Texas Tech
- Jack Anderson, OG
- Zech McPhearson, CB
- T.J. Vasher, WR
Tulane
- Patrick Johnson, OLB
- Cam Sample, DE
Tulsa
- Zaven Collins, ILB
UCF
- Richie Grant, S
- Tre Nixon, WR
- Aaron Robinson, CB
UCLA
- Demetric Felton, RB
- Osa Odighizuwa, DT
USC
- Olaijah Griffin, CB
- Talanoa Hufanga, S
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR
- Jay Tufele, DT
- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT
- Tyler Vaughns, WR
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT
Vanderbilt
- Dayo Odeyingbo, DE
Virginia
- Tony Poljan, TE
- Charles Snowden, OLB
Virginia Tech
- Christian Darrisaw, OT
- Divine Deablo, S
- Caleb Farley, CB
- Khalil Herbert, RB
Wake Forest
- Boogie Basham, DE
- Jamie Newman, QB
- Sage Surratt, WR
Washington
- Elijah Molden, CB
- Levi Onwuzurike, DT
- Keith Taylor, CB
- Joe Tryon, OLB
West Virginia
- Tony Fields II, ILB
- Darius Stills, DT
Western Michigan
- D'Wayne Eskridge, WR
- Jaylon Moore, OT
Wisconsin
- Cole Van Lanen, OT
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB
Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Quinn Meinerz, OG