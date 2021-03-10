Falcons awarded three compensatory picks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons were awarded three compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL Draft: Pick No. 180 and No. 183 in the fifth round and No. 219 in the sixth round.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams based on the number of players a team lost or gained in free agency the prior year. The picks come at the end of rounds 3-7. No team can receive more than four compensatory picks in one draft.

The Falcons – who finished 4-12 last season – now have nine picks heading into the draft which starts on April 29. Atlanta owns the No. 4 overall pick this year's draft.

Here's a look at where the Falcons will pick in each round:

First round: No. 4 overall

Second round: No. 35 overall

Third round: No. 68 overall

Fourth round: No. 109 overall

Fifth round: No. 149 overall, No. 179 overall (compensatory pick) and No. 182 overall (compensatory pick)