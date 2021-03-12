Report: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to attend Trey Lance's Pro Day

Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith will be in attendance for Trey Lance's Pro Day at North Dakota State on Friday

Mar 11, 2021 at 08:43 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

TreyLance_KC
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Both Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith will attend North Dakota State's Pro Day on Friday to watch top quarterback prospect Trey Lance in person, according to a tweet from Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer.

The Falcons own the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft and several mock drafts have them selecting a quarterback with that pick. Lance is one of the top five prospects at his position. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Lance are the names that have been mentioned as first-round worthy quarterbacks.

Lance, 20, went 17-0 during his career at North Dakota State and won an FCS national championship in 2019. North Dakota State opted to move its season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lance declared for the NFL Draft.

The dual-threat quarterback is praised for his mobility, accuracy and arm strength. Although his sample size is smaller than most prospects at his position, he's certainly made a case for himself in the games he did play in. In his one full season as the starter at North Dakota State, he threw for 28 touchdowns, zero interceptions and completed 67 percent of his passes. He also added 14 rushing touchdowns and amassed 1,100 rushing yards.

