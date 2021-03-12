Report: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to attend Trey Lance's Pro Day

The Falcons own the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft and several mock drafts have them selecting a quarterback with that pick. Lance is one of the top five prospects at his position. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Lance are the names that have been mentioned as first-round worthy quarterbacks.

Lance, 20, went 17-0 during his career at North Dakota State and won an FCS national championship in 2019. North Dakota State opted to move its season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lance declared for the NFL Draft.

The dual-threat quarterback is praised for his mobility, accuracy and arm strength. Although his sample size is smaller than most prospects at his position, he's certainly made a case for himself in the games he did play in. In his one full season as the starter at North Dakota State, he threw for 28 touchdowns, zero interceptions and completed 67 percent of his passes. He also added 14 rushing touchdowns and amassed 1,100 rushing yards.