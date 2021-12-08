Falcons injury report: Updating status of Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week begins

Cordarrelle Patterson gets a veteran rest day

Dec 08, 2021 at 03:35 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons were missing three prominent defenders during Wednesday's practice, which was reflected in the team's official participation report.

Edge rusher Ade Ogundeji and defensive backs Richie Grant and Fabian Moreau missed the session, which was no surprise. Head coach Arthur Smith alluded to that possibility during his press conference earlier on Wednesday, saying those three should be considered day-to-day.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard returned to practice after missing time due to an ankle injury.

Offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson received a veteran's rest day, which could end up a regular occurrence over the season's final weeks.

It will be worth keeping a close eye on three defenders out on Wednesday, as each plays a major role on defense. Moreau's a starting cornerback Grant has been heavily active in slot coverage and Ogundeji plays significant snaps.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

