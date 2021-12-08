Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan, projecting 2022 NFL Draft needs, Calvin Ridley and state of Falcons receiver corps

Jerry B from Hinesville, Ga.

Playoffs?! Are you kidding me?! Playoffs?! Don't talk about playoffs! I'm just happy if we win a game! Ok, now that I got that out the way let's get down to business. Scott, c'mon brother, none of us expect us to beat Tampa. However, there were a few bright spots in the game that kept us in it. We obviously need help at receiver and offensive line. My question is which do we address in the draft first because we are salary cap broke?

Bair: I agree with you, Jerry, that playoffs are a longshot. I took some flak for even mentioning the word in my postgame column, even though the story was how it's the 13th hour and the Falcons have to get scorching hot for that to remain a prospect. It is, at this juncture, improbable.

That has led many to shift at least some focus to the NFL draft. While I don't do that until the math points toward elimination, I definitely know this team's draft needs. You're talking about premium positions at tackle and receiver. The Falcons need so much they'll just take the best available on their board, but that's a cop out answer in a situation like this. I believe edge rusher is their biggest need right now, and they probably need more than one pass rusher.

I agree the Falcons will probably have to re-invest in the tackle spot, as painful as that might be after taking Kaleb McGary in 2019. They need young, productive pass rushers, and lots of them.

J.C. Daniel from Savannah, Ga.

Given our recent defensive draft picks, do you think we were hesitant to draft someone like Micah Parsons? He is incredible. I love Pitts but we are last in the conference in points allowed. With us where we are, where do you see us heading in next year's draft?

Bair: Hindsight is always 20/20 when it comes to the draft. After seeing how he has done this season, Maybe Micah Parsons should've gone second to the Jets. He has been that good. I still stand by Kyle Pitts as an excellent selection who will have an excellent. Fans were upset for a long time the team didn't draft a quarterback like Justin Fields – it's probably Mac Jones now that the season's playing out, right? – and Parsons is a major question. The Falcons need everything and did last year, too. They took the best player on the board, who happened to be a skill player. He’s a really good one.