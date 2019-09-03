Falcons depth chart: Starting right tackle, left guard undecided

Notable in Week 1: The right tackle position has yet to be decided between rookie Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono. Veteran guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown are still battling for the starting left guard position. If McGary and Carpenter were to win the job joining Chris Lindstrom, Alex Mack and Jake Matthews, the Falcons would be the first team in the common draft era of the NFL to have five first-round draft picks starting along the offensive line.