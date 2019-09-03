Falcons depth chart: Starting right tackle, left guard undecided

With Week 1 officially underway, the Atlanta Falcons released their first depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday.
On offense, the Falcons revamped their starting offensive line during the offseason with the additions of James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency. They also drafted guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary in the first round of April's NFL Draft.
Not much has changed on the defensive side of the ball from the 2018 season in terms of who's starting other than the addition of Tyeler Davison at defensive tackle and Isaiah Oliver starting at cornerback.
Listed below is a position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta's starting lineup with only the primary backups listed in parentheses. To view the full depth chart, click here.
OFFENSE
Notable in Week 1: The right tackle position has yet to be decided between rookie Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono. Veteran guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown are still battling for the starting left guard position. If McGary and Carpenter were to win the job joining Chris Lindstrom, Alex Mack and Jake Matthews, the Falcons would be the first team in the common draft era of the NFL to have five first-round draft picks starting along the offensive line.
Wide receiver: Julio Jones, (Calvin Ridley)
Right tackle: Matt Gono – or – Kaleb McGary
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom
Center: Alex Mack, (Wes Schweitzer)
Left guard: Jamon Brown – or – James Carpenter
Left tackle: Jake Matthews, (Ty Sambrailo)
Tight end: Austin Hooper, (Luke Stocker)
Wide receiver: Mohamed Sanu, (Justin Hardy)
Running back: Devonta Freeman, (Ito Smith)
Quarterback: Matt Ryan, (Matt Schaub)
Fullback: Keith Smith
DEFENSE
Notable in Week 1: Isaiah Oliver, Allen Bailey and Tyeler Davison are taking on starting roles for the Falcons this season. Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Deion Jones are all healthy and returning to the starting lineup.
Defensive end: Takk McKinley, (Adrian Clayborn)
Defensive tackle: Grady Jarrett, (Jack Crawford)
Defensive tackle: Tyeler Davison, (Deadrin Senat)
Defensive end: Allen Bailey, (John Cominsky)
Defensive end: Vic Beasley Jr.
Linebacker: De'Vondre Campbell, (Foyesade Oluokun)
Linebacker: Deion Jones, (Jermaine Grace)
Cornerback: Isaiah Oliver, (Damontae Kazee)
Cornerback: Desmond Trufant, (Blidi Wreh-Wilson)
Safety: Ricardo Allen, (Sharrod Neasman)
Safety: Keanu Neal, (Kemal Ishmael)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Matt Bryant
Punter: Matt Bosher
Kick returner: Kenjon Barner
Punt returner: Kenjon Barner
Long snapper: Josh Harris