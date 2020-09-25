Falcons-Bears preview: Atlanta has climbed out of 0-2 hole before

Matt Ryan on facing Khalil Mack, Bears pass rush

Everyone is aware of just how dominant Khalil Mack, a three-time All-Pro and the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, is for the Chicago Bears. The unit added Robert Quinn opposite of Mack this offseason, and the defensive line has a Pro Bowler in Akiem Hicks anchoring the middle. Atlanta's offensive line has done a good job keeping Matt Ryan clean, as he's been sacked just three times in two games, but they will have their work cut out for them on Sunday. Kelsey Conway wrote about Ryan's comments on facing the Bears' excellent pass rush.

"He's up there ... there's no question about it," Ryan said of Mack when asked who the best pass rusher he's ever faced is. "He's continued to develop as a pass rusher during his time in the league. As an edge rusher, he's long, explosive and powerful. He has multiple moves which makes it tough, it's not like he has one thing."

Falcons will monitor Julio Jones's strained hamstring

Throughout practices during the first two weeks of the NFL season, Julio Jones was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He showed no signs of discomfort in Week 1, however, turning in a league-leading 157-yard performance. That changed in Week 2, when Jones looked noticeably bothered by the injury. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that Jones further strained his hamstring during Atlanta's loss in Dallas and that the team would monitor his progress throughout the week. Jones was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and more clarity for his game status will come on Friday.

"He definitely strained it in the game from where he felt from Wednesday and Thursday and Friday of doing reps and going through it," Quinn said. "We'll take it all the way through [the week]. This is a guy who really understands his body and knows how to work through it. In his defense, he was certainly ready to go and battle for it all the way through."

Everything to know about the Bears

Another key element of this game for Chicago will be the play of quarterback Mitch Trubisky. After looking extremely sharp in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 win against the Detroit Lions, he settled back into a more inconsistent version of himself against the New York Giants. In her early preview of the Bears this week, Kelsey Conway touched on Chicago's passing attack.