Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

The Falcons will host the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Sep 24, 2020 at 03:43 PM
Staff

Editor's note:The game predictions below reflect the majority of picks from each media outlet. Splits will be noted.

Week 3 - Bears

For a deeper look into Sunday's matchup, see below for the capsule of the Falcons' Week 3 game courtesy of the NFL's Football Communications Department.

BEARS NOTES

  • QB MITCHELL TRUBISKY passed for 190 yards & 2 TDs vs. 2 INTs in Week 2. Has 8 TDs vs. INT for 101.4 rating in 4 career starts vs. NFC South.
  • RB DAVID MONTGOMERY had 127 scrimmage yards (82 rush, career-high 45 rec.) & TD catch last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 5 of his past 6 on road.
  • RB TARIK COHEN had 113 scrimmage yards (66 rush, 47 rec.), 8 receptions & TD catch in last meeting. Is 1 of 4 RBs (CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, ALVIN KAMARA & JAMES WHITE) with 200+ catches (206) since 2017.
  • WR ALLEN ROBINSON had TD catch in only career game vs. Atl. (12/20/15 w/ Jax.). Has 6 rec. TDs in his past 5 vs. NFC South & aims for his 6th in row vs. division with TD catch. Aims for his 5th in row on road with 70+ rec. yards.
  • WR DARNELL MOONEY (rookie) had 1st career rec. TD in Week 2.
  • TE JIMMY GRAHAM has 9 rec. TDs in 13 career games vs. Atl. Has 5+ catches in 3 of his past 4 vs. Atl.
  • LB KHALIL MACK had sack & FR in Week 2. Is 1 of 2 (CHANDLER JONES) with 60+ sacks (62.5) & 20+ FFs (20) since 2014.
  • LB ROBERT QUINN had sack & FF last week. Aims for his 4th in row with sack. Had sack in only career game vs. Atl. (9/15/13 w/ Rams). Has 25 FFs since 2012, 2nd-most in NFL.
  • DT AKIEM HICKS had sack in Week 2. Had 2 sacks in last meeting & has 4.5 sacks in his past 5 vs. Atl.
  • CB KYLE FULLER had 2 PD last week.
  • CB JAYLON JOHNSON (rookie) had 2 PD in Week 2. Ranks 2nd in NFL in PD (5).
  • S DEON BUSH had 1st-career INT last week.
Week 3 Mack
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

FALCONS NOTES

  • QB MATT RYAN passed for 273 yards & 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 126.3 rating last week. Passed for 321 yards & TD in last meeting. Aims for his 5th in row at home with 300+ pass yards.
  • RB TODD GURLEY had 61 rush yards last week. Had 133 scrimmage yards (97 rush, 36 rec.) & rush TD in his last game vs. Chi. (11/17/19 w/ LAR). Since 2015, leads NFL with 71 scrimmage TDs & ranks 2nd in scrimmage yards (7,612).
  • WR JULIO JONES aims for his 3rd in row at home with 150+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC North with TD catch. Since 2011, leads NFL with 12,306 rec. yards.
  • WR CALVIN RIDLEY led team with 7 catches for 109 yards & 2 TDs in Week 2 & is 1st player since HOFer MARVIN HARRISON (1999) with 100+ rec. yards & 2+ rec. TDs in each of team's 1st 2 games.
  • WR RUSSELL GAGE had 2nd-career TD catch last week.
  • TE HAYDEN HURST had 4th-career rec. TD last week, his 1st TD with Atl.
  • LB FOYESADE OLUOKUN had career-high 3 FFs last week, 5th player since 2010 with 3+ FFs in single game.
  • DE DANTE FOWLER had 0.5 sacks & FF in Week 2.
  • LB DEION JONES had 0.5 sacks last week. Has PD in 3 of his past 4 at home.
  • DT GRADY JARRETT had FR in Week 2. Has 3.5 sacks in his past 4 & aims for his 3rd in row at home with sack. Has 2 sacks & 5 TFL in his past 4 vs. NFC North.
  • S DAMONTAE KAZEE led team with 8 tackles in Week 2.
  • CB ISAIAH OLIVER had 7th career game with 2 PD last week. Has 5 PD in his past 5.
  • CB DARQUEZE DENNARD had PD in Week 2.

