How to watch Falcons vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Atlanta Falcons will look to bounce back and get in the win column in Week 3 as they welcome the Chicago Bears to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
The Falcons will look to repeat their performance the last time these two teams met as Atlanta defeated Chicago, 23-17, at Soldier Field in Week 1 of the 2017 season.