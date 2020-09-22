How to watch Falcons vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Sep 22, 2020 at 02:45 PM
The Atlanta Falcons will look to bounce back and get in the win column in Week 3 as they welcome the Chicago Bears to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • TV: FOX
  • TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)

The Falcons will look to repeat their performance the last time these two teams met as Atlanta defeated Chicago, 23-17, at Soldier Field in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

