Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a home matchup on Sunday with the Chicago Bears (2-0) at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. After a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in Week 2, the Falcons will be looking to get back on track and earn their first win of the season against a tough NFC North opponent.
**Getting it done with defense
**For the last few years, the Bears' defense has become the heart and soul of their team. Led by All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive ends Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn, Chicago's front is full of players who can get to the quarterback. The Bears rank No. 13 in sacks with five through two weeks. They've been excellent at creating pass deflections as they are No. 2 in pass breakups with 11.
Chicago has also been stout against the run. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano's defense ranks No. 11 in this area, giving up 106.5 rushing yards per game. The Bears have been stellar in the red zone and rank No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed per game, giving up only 18 points per game.
Atlanta will be looking to attack the Bears in the passing attack given they rank towards the bottom half of the league. Cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson are the Bears' best players in the secondary and continue to play a high level. Former Georgia standout Roquan Smith is tied with Jackson as Bears' leader in tackles with 12.
The 1-2 punch at running back is working
The Bears have had a lot of success with their rushing attack so far. Running backs David Montgomery (146 yards) and Tarik Cohen (53 yards) have combined for 199 yards making Chicago the 9th-ranked rushing offense in the NFL. The Falcons' defense will be charged with slowing an offense that averages 142 yards on the ground per game.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky doing enough to win games
There was a lot of controversy surrounding the Bears' starting quarterback this offseason when coach Matt Nagy signed veteran Nick Foles. Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, beat Foles out of the job during training camp.
While he doesn't put up flashy numbers, Trubisky is playing solid football through the first few weeks of the season. He's completed 38 of 64 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns. Trubisky and the Bears have the No. 29 ranked passing offense averaging 191.5 yards per game.
