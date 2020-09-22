Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

**Getting it done with defense

**For the last few years, the Bears' defense has become the heart and soul of their team. Led by All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive ends Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn, Chicago's front is full of players who can get to the quarterback. The Bears rank No. 13 in sacks with five through two weeks. They've been excellent at creating pass deflections as they are No. 2 in pass breakups with 11.

Chicago has also been stout against the run. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano's defense ranks No. 11 in this area, giving up 106.5 rushing yards per game. The Bears have been stellar in the red zone and rank No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed per game, giving up only 18 points per game.

Atlanta will be looking to attack the Bears in the passing attack given they rank towards the bottom half of the league. Cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson are the Bears' best players in the secondary and continue to play a high level. Former Georgia standout Roquan Smith is tied with Jackson as Bears' leader in tackles with 12.

The 1-2 punch at running back is working

The Bears have had a lot of success with their rushing attack so far. Running backs David Montgomery (146 yards) and Tarik Cohen (53 yards) have combined for 199 yards making Chicago the 9th-ranked rushing offense in the NFL. The Falcons' defense will be charged with slowing an offense that averages 142 yards on the ground per game.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky doing enough to win games

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the Bears' starting quarterback this offseason when coach Matt Nagy signed veteran Nick Foles. Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, beat Foles out of the job during training camp.