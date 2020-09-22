Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bears' matchup

The Falcons' starting lineup is set for the upcoming showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the undefeated Chicago Bears

Sep 22, 2020 at 04:01 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a matchup against the Chicago Bears (0-2) at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Here's a look at the Falcons' starting lineup ahead of the NFC clash:

OFFENSE

What's changed: No changes have been made since Week 2.

Position Starter Backup Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack Justin McCray
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary

DEFENSE

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 2.

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Takk McKinley Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison John Cominsky
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Steven Means Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker
CB A.J. Terrell Darqueze Dennard Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB Isaiah Oliver Kendall Sheffield
S Ricardo Allen Sharrod Neasman
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
S Damontae Kazee

SPECIAL TEAMS

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 2.

Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Olamide Zaccheaus
PR Brandon Powell
Holder Sterling Hofrichter
KO Younghoe Koo

