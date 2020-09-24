Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Are the Bears beatable?

The short but not-so-easy answer is, yes.

It's hard to win in the NFL. Period. And the Bears have already rallied back from a 23-6 fourth-quarter deficit to win on the road in Week 1 and held off another team's late comeback bid for their second win.

That says something to me about the Bears. They're not an easy out, and I don't care who the opponents have been.

So how are they doing it? Well, with defense. The Bears are stingy on defense. They are giving up only 18 points per game – which is tied for third best in the league – and surrendering 360.5 in total yards per game. When they the Falcons on Sunday, it'll be strength vs. strength: Bears defense on Falcons offense.

This game, I believe, will be decided in the trenches. Chicago will bring pressure with Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Those three have accounted for five sacks while linebacker Roquan Smith, who is also used a blitzer, is a tackling machine with 15 combined so far.

The No. 1 key for Atlanta is to protect Matt Ryan, who has been sacked three times so far this season (once against the Cowboys and twice by the Seahawks). The Falcons, who will likely be without starting right tackle Kaleb McGary for at least a week, must keep Ryan upright and give him enough time to go through his progressions.

If the Falcons can do that, I like their chances. However, if Ryan is running for his life back there on Sunday, I think the tide could turn in Chicago's favor.

Offensively, the Bears aren't flashy and haven't put up especially gaudy stats by any means. They haven't really had to, to be honest. When they needed points against the Lions late, they produced.

Chicago is led by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (38 of 64 for 432 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions), running back David Montgomery (29 rushes for 146 yards and no touchdowns) and receiver Allen Robinson II (eight catches for 107 yards).

We know the Falcons' issues on defense. Atlanta is currently allowing 476.5 yards per game, which ranks 31 out of 32 teams, and is giving up an average 39.0 points per game, which is worst in the league.

It's worth noting that the Giants sacked Trubisky four times on Sunday and has been taken down five times this season. The Falcons have four sacks on total on the year and maybe, just maybe, there will be an opportunity to add to that total if they can force the Bears offense into some second- and third-and-long situations.