Behind Enemy Lines: Bears need to create turnovers, limit big plays to beat Falcons

After an offseason full of discussion about Mitch Trubisky, what kind of growth has he shown as a quarterback?

Wiederer: Modest growth, I'd say. Trubisky's fourth quarter in Detroit in Week 1 was special. He threw three TD passes to lead the Bears back from a 17-point deficit for a big-time road, division win. He then took that momentum and shot the Bears out to a 17-0 halftime lead over the Giants last Sunday. In those three quarters, the Bears outscored their opponents 38-0. But the other five quarters have been mediocre at best for Trubisky and the offense. The Bears have asked their fourth-year quarterback to get better with his footwork, to be more accurate, to make better decisions consistently. To this point, his progress has been minor. The Bears need to see more. To Trubisky's credit, both of his TD passes last week came off script, with the quarterback using his legs and his improvisational skills to make plays that had nothing to do with play design. That's a big deal. Trubisky's ability to use his legs as a gift is notable as well and something he'll have to remember Sunday in Atlanta.

What has the addition of Robert Quinn meant for Khalil Mack and this Bears pass rush?