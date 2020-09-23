Falcons to monitor Julio Jones's strained hamstring throughout week

After Sunday's game, Jones was asked about his hamstring and downplayed the seriousness of the injury, saying "It's nothing I can't handle"

Sep 23, 2020 at 01:35 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Throughout practices during the first two weeks of the NFL season, Julio Jones was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He showed no signs of discomfort in Week 1, however, turning in a league-leading 157-yard performance. That changed in Week 2, when Jones looked noticeably bothered by the injury.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn stated Wednesday that Jones further strained his hamstring during Atlanta's loss in Dallas and that the team would monitor his progress throughout the week in practice.

RELATED CONTENT

"He definitely strained it in the game from where he felt from Wednesday and Thursday and Friday of doing reps and going through it," Quinn said. "We'll take it all the way through [the week]. This is a guy who really understands his body and knows how to work through it. In his defense, he was certainly ready to go and battle for it all the way through."

Although Jones finished the game with just two catches for 24 yards, including a timely fourth-down conversion, Quinn commended the receiver's ability to draw double coverage and attention from the Cowboys defense. That extra attention on Jones helped Calvin Ridley catch seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Jones was asked about his hamstring and downplayed the seriousness of the injury, saying "It's nothing I can't handle."

The Falcons will face the Chicago Bears at home in Week 3. The Bears currently have the No. 19 pass defense in the league, allowing 254 yards per game through the air. Atlanta boasts the second-most-productive passing attack in the NFL, averaging 350.5 yards. Jones is a big part of Atlanta's game plan each week, and while Ridley's emergence is a major positive, Matt Ryan would benefit from having his top option on the field Sunday.

Atlanta's first injury report of the week, which will be released Wednesday afternoon, will provide additional information on how the Falcons are approaching his recovery and preparation.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
news

Early Bird Report: Hayden Hurst appreciates Dak Prescott speaking up about mental health

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: Overreactions and anger, but Falcons must still tighten up defense
news

SFTB: Overreactions and anger, but Falcons must still tighten up defense

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons sign cornerback, defensive tackle to practice squad
news

Falcons sign cornerback, defensive tackle to practice squad

Atlanta has added cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton
Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bears' matchup
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bears' matchup

The Falcons' starting lineup is set for the upcoming showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the undefeated Chicago Bears
How to watch Falcons vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears
Putting Calvin Ridley's historic start into perspective
news

Putting Calvin Ridley's historic start into perspective

Entering the season, Ridley wanted to prove he's among the NFL's elite and notch his first 1,000-yard campaign. If he continues at his current pace, he'll have to set loftier goals
Hayden Hurst found his 'happy place' and intends to make the most of it with Falcons 
news

Hayden Hurst found his 'happy place' and intends to make the most of it with Falcons 

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp reflects on his time with Hayden Hurst and why he's happy to see him making the most of his second chance in life 
Atlanta Falcons will host fans in limited capacity beginning October 11
news

Atlanta Falcons will host fans in limited capacity beginning October 11

Team and stadium officials made this decision based on several factors including the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia
Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears
news

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Get to know more about Atlanta's next opponent the 2-0 Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 receives the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
news

Early Bird Report: Russell Gage growing as member of Falcons offense

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: Predicting the Falcons next seven games, Matt Ryan's MVP pace, onside kick rule, beating the Bears
news

SFTB: Predicting the Falcons next seven games, Matt Ryan's MVP pace, onside kick rule, beating the Bears

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

Top News

SFTB: Overreactions and anger, but Falcons must still tighten up defense

SFTB: Overreactions and anger, but Falcons must still tighten up defense

Putting Calvin Ridley's historic start into perspective

Putting Calvin Ridley's historic start into perspective

Hayden Hurst found his 'happy place' and intends to make the most of it with Falcons 

Hayden Hurst found his 'happy place' and intends to make the most of it with Falcons 

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Advertising