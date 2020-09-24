Raheem Morris identifies two biggest problems for Falcons defense 

Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris explains where Atlanta's defense needs to improve 

Sep 24, 2020 at 12:37 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) have allowed their first two opponents to score a combined 79 points and rank No. 31 in yards allowed per game (476.5). Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris wasn't looking to sugarcoat the need for improvement and how quickly his unit most turn it around when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

The most recent loss to the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) exposed the Falcons' biggest issues on defense and according to Morris, it comes down to two areas: Red zone defense and limiting explosive plays.

RELATED CONTENT

"In order to win the games, you have to stop people from scoring touchdowns," Morris said. "The common theme right now is we have to stop and slow down the run to now allow people to get mush yards down there and get close enough to run quarterback sneaks. When a quarterback is able to walk in on a zone-read from 1-yard out, when he's able to get two quarterback sneaks for two touchdowns, that's tough sailing however you want to put it."

Down 29-10 at halftime, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys scored 30 second-half points for a one-point win and it all started with the Falcons' inability to get pressure on Dallas' quarterback. The Falcons recorded just one sack in the 40-39 loss and four quarterback hits.

Morris said Atlanta's identity on defense starts with the ability to affect quarterbacks "mentally and physically" and they weren't able to do so to the level they would like to in Week 2.

"It all starts up front," Morris said. "In the second half we weren't able to provide enough pressure. We weren't able to create enough problems for Dak. In the second half, he made some big-time throws. He used the cadence to beat us a couple of times. He did an excellent job; I don't want to take away from Dak and what he was able to do but we have to affect the quarterback in a better way."

The Falcons rank last in the NFL in red zone defense by allowing opposing teams to score 90 percent of the time once they reach inside the 20-yard line. Opponents have scored on 9 out of 10 trips to the red zone.

Morris, who was promoted to defensive coordinator immediately following the end of the 2019 season, believes this area can be improved with a deeper focus on stopping the run. Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 107 yards, with a bulk of their success coming in the second half.

"In order to win the games, you have to stop people from scoring touchdowns," Morris said. "The common theme right now is we have to stop and slow down the run to now allow people to get mush yards down there and get close enough to run quarterback sneaks. When a quarterback is able to walk in on a zone-read from 1-yard out, when he's able to get two quarterback sneaks for two touchdowns, that's tough sailing however you want to put it."

The Falcons gave up 570 yards of total offense to the Cowboys with 445 of them coming from Prescott and his passing attack. Several times Prescott was able to create explosive plays for his offense with no pressure. One of the key momentum changers in the game occurred early in the third quarter when Prescott found wide receiver Amari Cooper down the field for a gain of 40 yards. The next play, he found rookie CeeDee Lamb over the middle for 37 yards. Three plays later, the Cowboys scored a touchdown making the score 29-17.

Morris pointed to those specific plays as things that can't happen as the Falcons look to tighten up their defense ahead of a critical Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears (2-0).

"The explosive plays are the ones that allow them to get down (to the red zone)," Morris said. "Those are the things we have to stop. That's part of our winning formula here, limiting explosive plays and our offense getting them."

Much of Chicago's success on offense has come through their run game. Running backs David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen have rushed for 199 yards through two games, making the Bears the 9th-ranked rushing offense. Where the team has struggled, though, has been in pass protection. Look for the Falcons to take advantage of this area and dial up the pass rush on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who has already been sacked five times this year.

Todd Gurley prepares for Bears | Falcons at Work

Take a look at the best practice photos as we head into Week 3 in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 hits guard Sean Harlow #64 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 46

Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 hits guard Sean Harlow #64 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 46

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A detailed view of footballs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 46

A detailed view of footballs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 46

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 46

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 46

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 46

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 46

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 46

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 greets Brandon Ireland during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 greets Brandon Ireland during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with guard James Carpenter #77 and offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 46

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with guard James Carpenter #77 and offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 talks with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 talks with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 hits guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 46

Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 hits guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 46

Offensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 46

Offensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with guard James Carpenter #77 and offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 46

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with guard James Carpenter #77 and offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Bob Kronenberg looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 46

Coach Bob Kronenberg looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 46

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive backs at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 46

Defensive backs at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement
news

Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After missing Wednesday's practice, Oluokun and Kazee took a step forward and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday
Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Why protecting the Falcons-Bears game will be decided in the trenches
Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks
news

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

The Falcons will host the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday
How to watch Falcons vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears
Behind Enemy Lines: Bears need to create turnovers, limit big plays to beat Falcons
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Bears need to create turnovers, limit big plays to beat Falcons

How does Chicago's defense look this year and how do the Bears stack up against the Falcons? Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune provides the answers
The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Are Falcons the NFL's best 0-2 team? 

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: Questions about beating the Bears, pointing blame, outscoring teams, allowing fans back, Falcons rebuilding
news

SFTB: Questions about beating the Bears, pointing blame, outscoring teams, allowing fans back, Falcons rebuilding

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons sign Willie Beavers to practice squad
news

Falcons sign Willie Beavers to practice squad

Beavers was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings
Matt Ryan on being 0-2, facing Khalil Mack and Bears pass rush
news

Matt Ryan on being 0-2, facing Khalil Mack and Bears pass rush

Matt Ryan discusses the mindset of the team as practice ramps up for the Bears and gives high praise of Khalil Mack and the Bears' pass rush
Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice
news

Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Julio Jones and Dante Fowler were among the nine Falcons veterans held out of Wednesday's practice
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons to monitor Julio Jones's strained hamstring throughout week

After Sunday's game, Jones was asked about his hamstring and downplayed the seriousness of the injury, saying "It's nothing I can't handle"

Top News

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Behind Enemy Lines: Bears need to create turnovers, limit big plays to beat Falcons

Behind Enemy Lines: Bears need to create turnovers, limit big plays to beat Falcons

Advertising