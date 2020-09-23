Matt Ryan on being 0-2, facing Khalil Mack and Bears pass rush

While Atlanta Falcons (0-2) quarterback Matt Ryan has never started a season 0-2, he's confident in his team's ability to rebound this week against the Chicago Bears (2-0) based off what he's seen in practice so far.

Ryan reiterates that he's learned a big part of being a professional is how to handle the ups and downs of the long NFL season. That's exactly why he approaches each week with the same mentality, win or loss.

"One of the most important things of being a professional is being able to move on to prepare for whatever is next," Ryan said. "It's key that whether you're having success or you're going through a tough patch, you've got to be able compartmentalize that, learn from it and be confident and move on and be prepared for the next week. I certainly think the energy has been good today. We need to continue that for the rest of the week."

Despite not having earned a win yet this season, Ryan and Atlanta's passing offense have been operating at a high level. Ryan ranks No. 1 in completions with 61, No. 2 in passing yards with 350.5 and has a quarterback rating of 109.6. The Falcons rank No. 2 in passing offense, averaging 350.5 yards per game.

On facing All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, Bears' pass rush

When the Falcons take the field against the Bears on Sunday, they'll be facing one of the league's top pass rushing units with Khalil Mack leading the charge. In his six-year career, Mack has recorded 62.5 sacks and 117 quarterback hits. He has one sack through the first two weeks of season.

"He's up there ... there's no question about it," Ryan said of who the best pass rusher he's ever faced is. "He's continued to develop as a pass rusher during his time in the league. As an edge rusher, he's long, explosive and powerful. He has multiple moves which makes it tough, it's not like he has one thing."