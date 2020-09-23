Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Nine players is obviously an alarming number for a team entering Week 3, but it's difficult to discern which players could not practice because they were hurt and which players were given a day off to heal from the game against Dallas. This is something to continue to monitor throughout the week as the upcoming matchup nears. It's a positive sign that defensive end Charles Harris practiced in any capacity for the first time of the season, and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson continues to get reps on the field.