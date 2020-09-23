Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Sep 23, 2020
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) began preparations for their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-0) on Wednesday, but there were a large number of big-name players not out on the field practicing.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is the most notable name among that bunch, and he looked discomforted by a hamstring injury throughout Atlanta's game against Dallas. The four players who were forced from the action against the Cowboys - Takk McKinley, Kaleb McGary, Ricardo Allen and Foye Oluokun - were also absent at practice on Wednesday.

Here is the full injury report for Atlanta from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Knee Full participation
TE Luke Stocker Hip Limited participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation
DE Charles Harris Ankle Limited participation
DT Tyeler Davison Ankle Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Did not participate
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate
S Damontae Kazee Hip Did not participate
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Did not participate
LB Foye Oluokun Hamstring Did not participate
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Ankle Did not participate
T Jake Matthews Knee Did not participate
T Kaleb McGary Knee Did not participate
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate

What it means

Nine players is obviously an alarming number for a team entering Week 3, but it's difficult to discern which players could not practice because they were hurt and which players were given a day off to heal from the game against Dallas. This is something to continue to monitor throughout the week as the upcoming matchup nears. It's a positive sign that defensive end Charles Harris practiced in any capacity for the first time of the season, and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson continues to get reps on the field.

