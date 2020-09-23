Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) began preparations for their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-0) on Wednesday, but there were a large number of big-name players not out on the field practicing.
Wide receiver Julio Jones is the most notable name among that bunch, and he looked discomforted by a hamstring injury throughout Atlanta's game against Dallas. The four players who were forced from the action against the Cowboys - Takk McKinley, Kaleb McGary, Ricardo Allen and Foye Oluokun - were also absent at practice on Wednesday.
Here is the full injury report for Atlanta from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Knee
|Full participation
|TE Luke Stocker
|Hip
|Limited participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|DE Charles Harris
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|DT Tyeler Davison
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Did not participate
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|S Damontae Kazee
|Hip
|Did not participate
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Did not participate
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|DE Dante Fowler Jr.
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|T Jake Matthews
|Knee
|Did not participate
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Did not participate
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
What it means
Nine players is obviously an alarming number for a team entering Week 3, but it's difficult to discern which players could not practice because they were hurt and which players were given a day off to heal from the game against Dallas. This is something to continue to monitor throughout the week as the upcoming matchup nears. It's a positive sign that defensive end Charles Harris practiced in any capacity for the first time of the season, and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson continues to get reps on the field.