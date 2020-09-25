Social Bird: Internet explodes over Hayden Hurst, Dak Prescott postgame moment 

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field

Sep 25, 2020 at 10:52 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst's journey to the NFL is one worth knowing about for many reasons. Hurst, 27, has been open about his struggle with depression and anxiety. The former first-round pick attempted suicide four years ago and has been committed to helping others since.

Following the 40-39 loss to the Cowboys, Hurst went out of his way to find Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott before leaving the field. Prescott recently opened up about his own personal struggles with depression after the death of his brother, Jace, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The moment was captured on video and went viral.

The moment sparked a more in-depth conversation between Hurst and Prescott who plan to work together this offseason to continue to find ways to help others. Hurst and his mom, Cathy, have a foundation to raise awareness for mental health issues for kids and adults.

More from Falcons players and their families on social media this week:

Todd Gurley featured on the cover of Flaunt Magazine.

Matt Ryan encouraging everyone to get registered to vote.

The Ryan kids are ready for the Week 3 matchup with the Bears.

