Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After missing Wednesday's practice, Oluokun and Kazee took a step forward and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday

Sep 24, 2020 at 04:24 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

KazeeInjury

After holding nine players out of practice on Wednesday, the Falcons had eight players miss practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears (2-0) on Sunday.

There was some positive movement on Thursday, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison was able to practice fully after getting in only a limited amount of work earlier in the week. Starting left tackle Jake Matthews, safety Damontae Kazee and linebacker Foye Oluokun also returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing all of Wednesday's session. The "Did not participate" portion of the list is also inflated by the presence of Alex Mack, who is getting his scheduled veteran rest day, but tight end Luke Stocker is also under that designation after a limited practice on Wednesday.

Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Knee Full participation Full participation
DT Tyeler Davison Ankle Limited participation Full participation
T Jake Matthews Knee Did not participate Limited participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation
DE Charles Harris Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Did not participate Did not participate
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
S Damontae Kazee Hip Did not participate Limited participation
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Veteran rest N/A Did not participate
LB Foye Oluokun Hamstring Did not participate Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Ankle Did not participate Did not participate
T Kaleb McGary Knee Did not participate Did not participate
TE Luke Stocker Hip Limited participation Did not participate
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate

Here is the Bears' full injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
TE Cole Kmet Shoulder Full participation
WR Anthony Miller Calf Full participation
WR Darnell Mooney Quad Full participation
OLB Robert Quinn Ankle Full participation
WR Allen Robinson Knee Full participation
OLB Khalil Mack Knee Limited participation
WR Ted Ginn Jr. Veteran rest Did not participate
TE Jimmy Graham Veteran rest Did not participate
NT John Jenkins Thumb Did not participate
ILB Danny Trevathan Veteran rest Did not participate

What it means

After starting the week with nine players on the injury report, it's not a great sign to see only little movement for Thursday's report. It's possible Atlanta is valuing rest and recovery over preparation for many of the veterans who got banged up against the Cowboys, but the players missing practice figure to play a big role in the game on Sunday if they are able to suit up. The defense especially is impacted by these injuries. Friday's injury report will be very telling for what Atlanta's lineup could look like against Chicago this weekend.

Related Content

Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice
news

Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Julio Jones and Dante Fowler were among the nine Falcons veterans held out of Wednesday's practice
Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday
Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice

The Atlanta Falcons began preparations for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but three players were not among those suited up
Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield ruled out vs. Seahawks
news

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield ruled out vs. Seahawks

The second-year corner is among three players who have been ruled out for Atlanta's season opener
Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed
news

Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed

 The team's first two draft picks missed time during Thursday's practice
Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means
news

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means

Atlanta had a few notable players in each distinction of the injury report
Falcons injury report: Three players ruled out against Buccaneers
news

Falcons injury report: Three players ruled out against Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have officially ruled out three players for Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen among five limited players
news

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen among five limited players

A handful of players including Allen and Julio Jones were limited for Thursday's practice
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones misses practice
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones misses practice

The Pro Bowler was held out of practice due to a knee injury
Falcons injury report: James Carpenter ruled out vs. Jaguars
news

Falcons injury report: James Carpenter ruled out vs. Jaguars

Outside of Carpenter, the Falcons don't appear to have anyone else in doubt for Sunday's game

Top News

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Behind Enemy Lines: Bears need to create turnovers, limit big plays to beat Falcons

Behind Enemy Lines: Bears need to create turnovers, limit big plays to beat Falcons

Advertising