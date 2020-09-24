Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After starting the week with nine players on the injury report, it's not a great sign to see only little movement for Thursday's report. It's possible Atlanta is valuing rest and recovery over preparation for many of the veterans who got banged up against the Cowboys, but the players missing practice figure to play a big role in the game on Sunday if they are able to suit up. The defense especially is impacted by these injuries. Friday's injury report will be very telling for what Atlanta's lineup could look like against Chicago this weekend.