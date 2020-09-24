Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After holding nine players out of practice on Wednesday, the Falcons had eight players miss practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears (2-0) on Sunday.
There was some positive movement on Thursday, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison was able to practice fully after getting in only a limited amount of work earlier in the week. Starting left tackle Jake Matthews, safety Damontae Kazee and linebacker Foye Oluokun also returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing all of Wednesday's session. The "Did not participate" portion of the list is also inflated by the presence of Alex Mack, who is getting his scheduled veteran rest day, but tight end Luke Stocker is also under that designation after a limited practice on Wednesday.
Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|DT Tyeler Davison
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|T Jake Matthews
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Charles Harris
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|S Damontae Kazee
|Hip
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Veteran rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler Jr.
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|TE Luke Stocker
|Hip
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
Here is the Bears' full injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE Cole Kmet
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|WR Anthony Miller
|Calf
|Full participation
|WR Darnell Mooney
|Quad
|Full participation
|OLB Robert Quinn
|Ankle
|Full participation
|WR Allen Robinson
|Knee
|Full participation
|OLB Khalil Mack
|Knee
|Limited participation
|WR Ted Ginn Jr.
|Veteran rest
|Did not participate
|TE Jimmy Graham
|Veteran rest
|Did not participate
|NT John Jenkins
|Thumb
|Did not participate
|ILB Danny Trevathan
|Veteran rest
|Did not participate
What it means
After starting the week with nine players on the injury report, it's not a great sign to see only little movement for Thursday's report. It's possible Atlanta is valuing rest and recovery over preparation for many of the veterans who got banged up against the Cowboys, but the players missing practice figure to play a big role in the game on Sunday if they are able to suit up. The defense especially is impacted by these injuries. Friday's injury report will be very telling for what Atlanta's lineup could look like against Chicago this weekend.