Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders

What we learned from Sunday's Week 12 games

Atlanta's 43-6 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders was its best performance of the season by a good margin. It was similar to the Falcons' 40-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, but the defense had a complete performance throughout the entire game on Sunday, allowing just three points in each half.

Deion Jones was among the heroes of the game, coming through with a pick-six in the third quarter, which was one of five turnovers for the Falcons. Atlanta also had five sacks, including the first of Jacob Tuioti-Mariner's career. Offensively, it took a little bit of time to get things going, but Matt Ryan tossed two touchdown passes – one each to Calvin Ridley and Brandon Powell – and Ito Smith closed things off with a fourth-quarter touchdown run.

One week after a lackluster performance against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons rebounded in a big way. This type of win is more along the lines of what fans expected from Atlanta this season, and it could once again make Raheem Morris a prime contender for the full-time coaching job, which Adam Maya writes in his recap of the Falcons-Raiders game for NFL.com.