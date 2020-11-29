Falcons rebound with all-around dominant showing in win vs. Raiders

It was a victory spurred on by Atlanta’s defense, which has been steadily improving under interim head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

Nov 29, 2020 at 04:31 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons responded to a loss against the New Orleans Saints with a resounding 43-6 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

It was a victory spurred on by Atlanta's defense, which has been steadily improving under interim head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The Falcons forced a season-high five turnovers, which led to 23 points.

Atlanta held Las Vegas to just 243 total yards on offense and had a season-high five sacks. The Raiders mustered just 40 rushing yards, a season low for Las Vegas, and converted only three of their 12 third-down attempts. Las Vegas also committed 11 penalties, which accounted for 141 yards and played a big role in Sunday's game.

The defense helped keep Atlanta in the game while its offense took some time to find its footing without Julio Jones or Todd Gurley in the lineup. The Falcons had just six points in the first quarter and looked to be picking up where they left off against the Saints, but things began to turn around late in the second quarter.

A 4-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley on fourth down after a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Falcons a new set of downs helped Atlanta take a 13-3 lead late in the half. A strip-sack by Jacob Tuioti-Mariner on the Raiders' following drive helped the Falcons add a field goal to their lead and head into halftime up 16-3.

The Falcons ended the game with 304 yards of offense, led by running back Ito Smith, who carried the ball 12 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Ryan was 22-of-39 passing for 185 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, which came off a tipped pass. Ridley was his top target and finished with six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Hayden Hurst also chipped in with four receptions for 48 yards, while Russell Gage caught three balls for 34 yards.

In the second half, Atlanta truly took control.

Deion Jones stepped in front of an off-target Derek Carr pass on the Raiders' second offense possession of the half, and he returned it 67 yards for a touchdown and a 23-3 lead for Atlanta. That touchdown was followed up with another score – this time on a 4-yard pass from Ryan to Brandon Powell – to extend the Falcons' lead to 30-6.

Back-to-back fumbles by the Raiders led to 10 more points for Atlanta, including an 8-yard touchdown run by Ito Smith. Younghoe Koo, who has been one of the best kickers in the NFL this season, provided the exclamation point for Atlanta on Sunday with a late 54-yard field goal – his 21st-straight made field goal – to give the Falcons a 43-6 lead.

Despite coming up limping after the roughing the kicker penalty, Koo remained perfect in yet another game. The Falcons kicker made field goals of 29, 30, 38, 39 and 54 yards on Sunday, and he was 4-for-4 on extra points. Defensively, the Falcons had six different players credited with the team's five sacks. Steven Means, Tuioti-Mariner, Foye Oluokun and John Cominsky each earned a full sack, while Tyeler Davison and rookie Jaylinn Hawkins each earned a half-sack. Tuioti-Mariner recovered two forced fumbles, while Keanu Neal and LaRoy Reynolds recovered another.

It was arguably the best all-around showing by the Falcons this season. The defense held Raiders stars Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs in check while forcing the most turnovers of the season, while the Falcons overcame some negative plays to stay on track and put together some long drives and finish things off in the red zone.

How much the Falcons have improved will be put to the test right away in an important rematch against the Saints this upcoming Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Game Photos | Falcons vs. Raiders

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders with top photos from Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and fullback Keith Smith #40 are shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a stop against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebratesduring the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates with Austin Edwards after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 signals a turnover during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller #83 during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates recovering a fumble during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates with cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 after Tuioti-Mariner caused a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 prepares for the snap during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after linebacker Deion Jones #45 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates with teammates after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates after receiving the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 and tight end Jaeden Graham #87 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and running back Ito Smith #25 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
