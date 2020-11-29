Matt Ryan on Deion Jones' pick-six: Great players are opportunistic

Nov 29, 2020
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones picked off Derek Carr and ran it down the field for a touchdown, he set a new NFL record. Jones, one of team's defensive captains, has five pick-sixes since entering the NFL in 2016, the most by a defensive player in that time frame. They are also the most by a linebacker since 2006.

"Once I got in the clear, I put the ball up and I knew it was going home," Jones said of the play.

It was Jones' pick-six that really changed the game for the Falcons.

Atlanta's offense had been held to just one touchdown and three field goals and it wasn't until Jones' game-changing play that the Falcons really started to pull away in the game. The Falcons ended up winning Sunday's game 43-6 and handed the Las Vegas Raiders their second consecutive loss and improve to 2-0 against AFC West teams.

Matt Ryan said it was the Falcons' defense that was the story of the day and gave plenty of credit to Jones and the rest of the defense. Atlanta held Las Vegas' offense to 243 total yards of offense and forced five turnovers.

Jones has been making these kinds of plays since he was drafted in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU.

"He's that kind of player," Ryan said. "Great players are opportunistic; they make plays when they need to and they kind of boost the rest of the team. They make guys around them better. I think Deion is certainly a guy who does that for us on the defensive side of the ball."

Game Photos | Falcons vs. Raiders

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders with top photos from Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and fullback Keith Smith #40 are shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a stop against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebratesduring the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates with Austin Edwards after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 signals a turnover during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller #83 during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates recovering a fumble during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates with cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 after Tuioti-Mariner caused a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 prepares for the snap during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after linebacker Deion Jones #45 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates with teammates after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates after receiving the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 and tight end Jaeden Graham #87 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and running back Ito Smith #25 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
