Matt Ryan on Deion Jones' pick-six: Great players are opportunistic

When Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones picked off Derek Carr and ran it down the field for a touchdown, he set a new NFL record. Jones, one of team's defensive captains, has five pick-sixes since entering the NFL in 2016, the most by a defensive player in that time frame. They are also the most by a linebacker since 2006.

"Once I got in the clear, I put the ball up and I knew it was going home," Jones said of the play.

It was Jones' pick-six that really changed the game for the Falcons.

Atlanta's offense had been held to just one touchdown and three field goals and it wasn't until Jones' game-changing play that the Falcons really started to pull away in the game. The Falcons ended up winning Sunday's game 43-6 and handed the Las Vegas Raiders their second consecutive loss and improve to 2-0 against AFC West teams.

Matt Ryan said it was the Falcons' defense that was the story of the day and gave plenty of credit to Jones and the rest of the defense. Atlanta held Las Vegas' offense to 243 total yards of offense and forced five turnovers.

Jones has been making these kinds of plays since he was drafted in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU.