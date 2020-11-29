Matt Ryan has second-most completions, passing yards through 200 career games

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has officially played in the 200th game of his NFL career, all of which have been starts for the former third-overall pick and franchise quarterback.

Ryan will finish Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with the second-most completions and passing yards through an NFL player's first 200 career games, as he's too far behind the mark set by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to surpass him by the end of Sunday. Entering the game against the Raiders, Ryan has 4,715 completions and 54,164 passing yards. Through his first 200 career games Brees had 4,883 completions for 55,439 yards.

Ryan becomes just the fourth player in Falcons franchise history to play in 200 career games, joining tackle Mike Kenn (251 career games) center Jeff Van Note (246 career games) and linebacker Jessie Tuggle (209 career games). He is also just the third player in franchise history to start at least 200 games, joining Kenn and Van Note with that designation.