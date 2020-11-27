Who will win, Raiders or Falcons? Experts' picks

Players from both the Raiders and Falcons have bad tastes in their mouths. Both teams are still smarting from disappointing losses to bitter division rivals last week.

And both teams are eager to bounce back in a big way, quite possibly for different reasons.

Regardless of their motivation, both Las Vegas (6-4) and Atlanta (3-7) are still alive when it comes to the playoffs. The Raiders are still in the thick of the AFC playoff picture while the Falcons' hopes are fading. Fast.

While the Falcons have won the last four meetings between these two clubs, that last victory came on Sept. 18, 2016. In fact, Atlanta's last loss in the series came in Oakland two decades ago, a 41-14 defeat on Nov. 26, 2000.

Of course, the outcomes of those games won't mean a thing come Sunday.