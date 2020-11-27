Who will win, Raiders or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons will host the 6-4 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 27, 2020 at 01:45 PM
Matthew Tabeek

Players from both the Raiders and Falcons have bad tastes in their mouths. Both teams are still smarting from disappointing losses to bitter division rivals last week.

And both teams are eager to bounce back in a big way, quite possibly for different reasons.

Regardless of their motivation, both Las Vegas (6-4) and Atlanta (3-7) are still alive when it comes to the playoffs. The Raiders are still in the thick of the AFC playoff picture while the Falcons' hopes are fading. Fast.

While the Falcons have won the last four meetings between these two clubs, that last victory came on Sept. 18, 2016. In fact, Atlanta's last loss in the series came in Oakland two decades ago, a 41-14 defeat on Nov. 26, 2000.

Of course, the outcomes of those games won't mean a thing come Sunday.

So, who will win? Well, here is who the experts are picking:

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Black Friday | Best of the new home uniforms

Take a look at some of our favorite images of the new home uniforms in action this season so far.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown on September 27, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown on September 27, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 runs out against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 runs out against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons guard James Carpenter #77 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 makes a call during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 makes a call during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 celebrates a touchdown with fullback Keith Smith #40 and offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 celebrates a touchdown with fullback Keith Smith #40 and offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives a pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 during the game on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives a pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 during the game on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 during introductions before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 during introductions before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action against Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair #65 during the game on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action against Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair #65 during the game on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 during the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 during the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 slaps hands with place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 slaps hands with place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field during team introductions on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field during team introductions on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson #39 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson #39 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
The Atlanta Falcons during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is tackled during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is tackled during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 runs on a play against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 runs on a play against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrate after scoring a touchdown on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrate after scoring a touchdown on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 yells before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 yells before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 runs out before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 runs out before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

news

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons need to frustrate Raiders

Willie Ramirez provided some insights on how the Raiders could bounce back from a tough loss and what aspect of their offense Atlanta should really be focused on
news

Early Bird Report: Foye Oluokun in line for elite matchup with Darren Waller

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Playoffs?! Savoring Julio Jones, giving Colin Kaepernick a shot, a lesson on Michael Jordan

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett, Calvin Ridley remain limited

There were no changes on Atlanta's estimated injury report Thursday
news

Atlanta Falcons to work virtually on Thursday

The Falcons were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests from non-coaching staff members
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Rick Smith

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former Texans general manager Rick Smith
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons' offense needs to get back to playing high-level football

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talks about the improvements needed against the Las Vegas Raiders
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Reggie McKenzie

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley out of practice, Julio Jones limited

Atlanta has several key starters listed on its injury report to begin the week
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Brad Holmes

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes

Who will win, Raiders or Falcons? Experts' picks

SFTB: Playoffs?! Savoring Julio Jones, giving Colin Kaepernick a shot, a lesson on Michael Jordan

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons need to frustrate Raiders

From Turner to Burner: Patience, paydays and playoffs

